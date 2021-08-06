Genshin Impact Lost Riches event is back: Details here

Genshin Impact is currently one of the most popular mobile games available. While the game recently received a major update, which brought in a whole new region to explore. Its developers, miHoYo are currently planning to bring in their popular Lost Riches event back. miHoYo confirmed the new via Genshin Impact’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.1 update leaks: Release date, new features, crossover and more

The Lost Riches event will kick off on August 6 and will go on until August 16. During the event, players will be required to find buried treasures throughout the game by interacting with Treasure-Seeking Seelie. Completing the event will award players with rewards like Primogems and a unique Mini Seelie gadget. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.0 update release on July 21: How to download, and other details

Genshin Impact: Lost Riches event

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event will kick off on August 6, and to be eligible to participate players are required to be above Adventure Rank 30. Players are also required to finish the Ritou Escape Plan, which is an early quest in the new Inazuma region.

The challenge has added a total of 14 treasure areas, which will be revealed by an event-exclusive NPC, Ulman. The NPC is going to reveal two new areas each week trying to spread out the entire event in a span of 10 days.

miHoYo will also release a new Ulman’s Treasure Book, using which players can locate these new treasures through the map. The Seelie will make the treasures glow if they are buried in a nearby area.