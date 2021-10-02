Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event: How to find 30 Chest locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event– Genshin Impact’s Moonlight Merriment event’s second phase has begun, and so has Liyue’s Moonchase Festival. The former includes three different missions- Moonchase Tales, Moonlight Seeker, and Trail of Delicacies. Also Read - Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, event details, rewards, more

Interestingly, the Moonlight Seeker mission has opened a new path- the Path of Gentle Breezes. The event tasks include finding Mystmoon chests and Moonchase charms that are scattered in specific area. The new path holds 30 chests and 20 charms. The second path is said to have 50 Primogems less than the first one. On completion of missions, players can get various rewards like Luxurious Sea-Lord weapon, primogems, and mora. That said, in case you are trying to look for the 30 Mystmoon Chests locations in Mondstadt, here are all the details. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival: 30 Mystmoon Chest locations in Mondstadt

As cited by Gamerant, players can explore the area from Whispering Woods to below Starsnatch Cliff in the Path of Gentle Breezes. In the first route, players need to follow the road from the Teleport Point below Starsnatch Cliff. On the way, one can collect some off-road chests and charms. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.1 update releasing today: All you need to know

Once the lower-ground route is completed, a player can teleport to Stormbearer Mountain and collect three Moonchase Charms and two Mystmoon Chests on higher-ground. Players can use the domain near Starsnatch Cliff to get 100 percent collection progress. Notably, collecting a Moonchase Charm gives the player 2.8 percent exploration, whereas opening the Mystmoon Chests gives the player 1.4333 percent exploration.

As the reports cite, obtaining 100 percent in Mondstadt will give players one Emperor’s Balsam. Players should keep in mind that to access the Moonlight Merriment event, they need to have an adventure rank of 28 or above and completed the missions ‘A New Star Approaches’ and ‘Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip.’ Further, they if need any help they can speak to Linyang in Liyue between the treasures in Liyue and treasures in Mondstadt, although they can only ask once every day.