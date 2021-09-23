Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, event details, rewards, more

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event, Release date: Genshin Impact 2.1 second half will roll out soon, bringing in the Moonlight Merriment event. This information was released during Paimon’s Sneak Peek at Version 2.1. The sneak peek does not spoil the entire event, instead, it showcases new player names and provides us with a general idea of what they can earn from the Moonlight Merriment event. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

There are a few requirements that players must fulfil before attempting to partake in this event. These requirements include players to be Adventure Rank 28 and complete two quests beforehand.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event will kick off on September 27 at 10 AM and will last until October 11 at 3:59 AM. The first part of the event will start on September 27, with part 2 of the event kicking off on October 1. To unlock part 2, players will have to reach a Festive Fever of 1,000.

All of the Moonchase Charms will disappear on October 12 at 3:59 AM.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Event details

During the event, players will be required to complete quests in Moonchase Tales or take part in Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies challenges. After which, they will be rewarded in-game items like the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, and more.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Eligibility

To be eligible for the event, players will be required to have an Adventure Rank of 28 or higher. You will also be required to complete two specific quests: first will be Chapter 1: Act 3 – A New Star Approaches in the Archon Quest storyline, and secondly they will also have to complete the Trulla Chapter: Act 1 – Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Rewards

The event reward includes Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-star Claymore), Luxurious Sea-Lord’s refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, Recipes (Oncidium Tofu, Rice Pudding, & Braised Meat) and some more unspecified rewards.