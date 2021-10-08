Genshin Impact is one of the popular action role-playing mobile games. The open-world gacha RPG title’s solid gameplay, characters with their unique capabilities, and frequent updates are some of the reasons behind its popularity. In addition, miHoYo the creators of Genshin Impact routinely release codes that bring with it in-game benefits, most importantly primogems, mora. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Character, events, banners, everything you need to know

Free primogems are 'desirable' as the premium in-game currency requires spending real cash. If you are looking for ways to get these primogems, and in-game currency mora, and various character EXP materials, here is a simple guide that you should check.

How to get free primogems, mora, other items for free in Genshin Impact

One can opt for Genshin Impact codes, or try for giveaways, in-game quests to obtain primogems, mora for free. As per Givemesport, here are some of the codes for this month.

Genshin Impact codes

BNDKG8XDTND – x100 Primogems and x10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

NB6VKHQWVANZ – x100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit

BSNUJGQFUTPM – x100 Primogems and x50,000 Mora

GENSHINGIFT – x50 Primogems and x3 Hero’s Wit

In case these codes have expired, you can try for giveaways that may not work similar to that of codes, but you are sure to get some free goodies.

Genshin Impact Giveaways

As per Pockettactics, a player can pick one Fragile Resin, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 40,000 Mora in Genshin Impact Prime Gaming. The site further mentions about four characters that are currently in a test run that include- Kokomi, Rosaria, Beidou, Xingqiu, playing each will get you primogems, sango pearls, mystic enhancement ore, noctilucous jade, among others.

Alternately, you can complete several in-game quests that bundle primogems (most of the time), open chests (GI is currently hosting a two-week-long Moonlight Merriment event), unlock shrines, and fast travel point to earn primogems. Players should keep in note that to use Genshin Impact codes, they will need a minimum Adventure Rank ten.