Genshin Impact Codes: Genshin Impact 2.3 update is set to release soon. As per reports, the update could roll out on November 24 in some parts of the world. Before the update could release, the action role-playing game releases some redeem codes for players. You can redeem these codes and earn free rewards, including Primogems, level-up material, in-game food, and more. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and more

In order to level up the game and your character, you have to earn the in-game items that are not easily available. Additionally, you need to purchase it with real money or by playing the game more. However, there is another way through which you can earn the in-game food items, ingenuities, and more. The game releases redeem codes which help in earning the materials you need to level up your game. Apply these Genshin Impact codes on the official website, and the benefits will be reflected in your account. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 release date: How to download, downtime, features, rewards, and more

Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Release date, rewards, Childe banner, and more

Here is the list of Genshin Impact codes for October 26

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Protogems, 3 Heroic Gadgets

NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 Protogems, 5 Heroic Ingenuities

LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 Protogems, 10 Heroic Ingenuities

BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 Protogems, 50000 Coins Arrears

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 3x hero wit

You can also use redeem codes on the Genshin Impact gift page. You need to sign in to your account and enter the nickname and server before entering the code. The redeem codes will be sent to your mailbox. However, some codes are available for weeks, while others last less than a single day.

You can also participate in the Prime Gaming Offer, which provides one or two redeem codes every day throughout 2021.

How to use redeem codes