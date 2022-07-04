comscore Genshin Impact’s next big update arrives on July 13: Check details
Genshin Impact's big Summer Fantasia update will arrive on July 13: Check details

Hoyoverse said that Genshin Impact version 2.8 will include a new playable four-star character -- Shikanoin Heizou -- that will show up in the latest events and stories.

Image: PlayStation

Genshin Impact maker Mihoyo has revealed that the game’s next major update will arrive on July 13. The update dubbed as ‘Summer Fantasia’ will reintroduce the Golden Apple Archipelago with a different look, new plotlines stories and challenges. Also Read - Best New Games on PlayStation Plus in July: From Man of Medan to Crash Bandicoot 4

Mihoyo also said that the Genshin Impact version 2.8 will include characters such as Diluc and Kaedehara Kazuha, that we have seen in the game so far. In addition to this, the game will get a new playable four-star character — Shikanoin Heizou — that will show up in the latest events and stories. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

In the upcoming version of the game, Diluc will get a new outfit featuring a distinctive look, new idle animation, and new effects. Its backstory and a trial stage, on the other hand will be available in the Hidden Strife challenge event. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

“In combat, Heizou is our first melee catalyst user. Though he wields a catalyst and carries an Anemo Vision, his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are all unarmed techniques just like his Normal Attack. His Elemental Skill will launch a Heartstopper Strike, and charging his Elemental Skill can grant him special “Declension” stacks,” the game maker wrote in a PlayStation blog adding, “Heizou will be available in Kaedehara Kazuha’s and Klee’s rerun event wishes in the early phase of Version 2.8. Yoimiya’s rerun will be available in the later phase of the update.”

Furthermore, the Genshin Impact version 2.8 will also include more bonuses and rewards. Players will be able to solve special puzzle games to get a new Furnishing for their Serenitea Pot during the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event.

Lastly, Mihoyo said that it will refresh PlayStation Plus Pack once the version 2.8 goes live. This pack will bring Mora ×50,000, Hero’s Wit ×20, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×15, and Fragile Resin ×2 for free to the PlayStation Plus members.

Genshin Impact Summertime Odyssey event

It is worth noting that Mihoyo, in addition to revealing details pertaining to the game’s upcoming update also spilled the beans about the company’s upcoming Summertime Odyssey event. While the company didn’t mention anything about the event schedule, it did say that Golden Apple Archipelago will get a drastic makeover during the event and the players will be able to listen to intriguing tales and stories, and redeem Fischl’s new outfit by collecting a specific number of conches during the event.

  Published Date: July 4, 2022 11:58 AM IST

