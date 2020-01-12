comscore Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899
News

Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899

Gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription gives access to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and PC.

  • Published: January 12, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Microsoft xbox game pass ultimate

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass is a subscription game service from the company for Xbox players where titles were made available to those that subscribed. Microsoft brought the service to Windows as a new version of the subscription service altogether called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate earlier this year. Previously gamers could play the games with Game Pass service on either their PC or Xbox. But the condition was that the game had to be a PC game in order to be played on the PC, and there was no emulator involved in the whole thing. This was a result of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative with most of the games being Microsoft’s own games like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears of War 4.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription gives access to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and PC. The new subscription service from Microsoft, rolls Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass service into one subscription. This feature costs Rs 999 as a monthly subscription and was offered for the first month at Rs 50.

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 4 months at Rs 1,899

To avail this pricing for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have to combine a couple of things. Microsoft is offering its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 again for the first month. And users have to choose to just subscribe for one month instead and have to pay just Rs 50. But there is a point to noted here, which is that the month with Rs 50 offer is over Microsoft will auto renew the service at its usual price of Rs 999 a month.

Hence we will turn off auto-renew and then buy the XBOX LIVE 3 Month Gold Membership Card (XBOX 360 & XBOX ONE) from Amazon. This is priced at Rs 1,849 and is for 3 months. This brings the total to Rs 1,899 instead of Rs 3,996 for 4 months.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2020 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone may feature 16GB RAM, a first in the world
Gaming
Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone may feature 16GB RAM, a first in the world
Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899

Gaming

Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899

Gionee Steel 5 launched: Features, specs

News

Gionee Steel 5 launched: Features, specs

Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

News

Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

BSNL launches Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan with 200Mbps Speeds

Telecom

BSNL launches Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan with 200Mbps Speeds

Most Popular

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Gionee Steel 5 launched: Features, specs

Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899

Gaming

Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899
Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Laptops

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
PS5 vs PS4: Here's how they will compare

Gaming

PS5 vs PS4: Here's how they will compare

हिंदी समाचार

Gionee Steel 5 स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 को मार्केट में 'Galaxy Bloom' के नाम से किया जाएगा लॉन्च, देखें इमेज

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite भारत में इस तारीख को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

'जूनियर कर्मचारी से रिश्ते' के बाद गूगल के चीफ लीगल ऑफिसर का इस्तीफा, जानें पूरा मामला

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन के लिए Android 10 अपडेट जल्द होगी रोलआउट

News

Gionee Steel 5 launched: Features, specs
News
Gionee Steel 5 launched: Features, specs
Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

News

Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked
Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

News

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features