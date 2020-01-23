comscore Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic PS4 theme available for free | BGR India
Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic PS4 theme out for a limited time; how to get it

The game developer has shared multiple trailers, gameplay footage and teasers for Ghost of Tsushima. Check out more details about the new dynamic theme here.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 10:36 AM IST
Sucker Punch Productions, the developer behind the much-anticipated game Ghost of Tsushima has revealed a dynamic theme for the PS4. The game developer initially shared this theme with the world during the holiday season in December 2019. However, it also revealed that this theme will only be available until January 31. The company clarified that this dynamic theme is time-limited and users will not be able to get it after the deadline. As part of launching the dynamic theme, the company has also shared codes for interested users to they can get it on their PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic Theme details and how to get it

The game developer is planning to launch the much-anticipated game during summer 2020. In the meantime, this dynamic theme is likely enough to generate some hype regarding the upcoming PS4 exclusive. Talking about the codes, the developer has shared five different codes because all the codes are region or country-specific. PS4 owners need to enter the correct code in the Play Station Store to access the dynamic theme. In case you don’t know what a PS4 dynamic theme is, the default one does not come to any moving animations across any screen. In contrast, the dynamic theme comes with custom animations or effects while navigating.

Watch: How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

This new dynamic theme comes just about a month after the company released the latest trailer for the game. You will know the place which has inspired this new dynamic wallpaper. For context, it is the place where Mongal Soldiers spotted Jin Sakai. A report from Twinfinite also compared the background scene present in the dynamic wallpaper with the art direction and cinematography style present in Akira Kurosawa movies.

Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

Also Read

Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

In the meantime, the company has not shared any additional details about the upcoming game. The game developer has shared multiple trailers, gameplay footage and teasers for Ghost of Tsushima. The report also speculated that the game developers may add a photo mode inside the game.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 10:36 AM IST

