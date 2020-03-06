comscore Ghost of Tsushima to release on June 26, story trailer out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Ghost of Tsushima to release on June 26, story trailer out
News

Ghost of Tsushima to release on June 26, story trailer out

Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima is an action adventure game is set in Feudal Japan.

  • Published: March 6, 2020 1:20 PM IST
Ghost of Tsushima

We finally have the story trailer of the upcoming PS4 game Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Studios. The release date of the game has been set to June 26. The action adventure game is set in Feudal Japan. The protagonist Jin Sakai will be battling the Mongol forces that are invading Japan in this game. The story trailer also have glimpses of the combat we will see in the game. The game will employ stealth techniques as well, more of which we will definitely see in a gameplay trailer.

Related Stories


The PlayStation blog explains the story elements in the following manner. “The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin. He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate.”

Ghost of Tsushima: Editions

There are various editions of the game that will be up for pre-order. The game will have a digital edition which will be available on PlayStation Store. There is a Digital Deluxe edition as well which includes a digital copy of the game along with the Hero of Tsushima skin set. This will provide an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin. The Digital Deluxe priced at $69.99 also includes two in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point, as well as a Samurai PS4 dynamic theme. There’s also a digital mini art book by Dark Horse, plus the Director’s Commentary, where the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian. It looks at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it.

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Also Read

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

There are two physical edition options which includes the Special Edition and Collector’s Edition. The Special Edition includes a SteelBook case plus a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and the digital mini art book.

The Collector’s Edition comes with a replica mask. It’s a re-creation of one Jin wears in the game made from polyresin. There’s also a sashimono (war banner) just like in the game and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth). The copy of the game comes with a SteelBook case, a physical 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse, and an artistic rendition of the full world map printed on cloth. Also included is a voucher for all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo S6 could launch in March
News
Vivo S6 could launch in March
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers

Deals

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Gaming

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

Vivo S6 could launch in March

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Gaming

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO
Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants

Gaming

Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants
Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Gaming

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report
GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

Gaming

GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears
Sony PlayStation 5 might feature a redesigned controller with new features

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 might feature a redesigned controller with new features

हिंदी समाचार

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

Realme 6Pro vs Realme 6 : जानें दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स में से कौन है बेहतर

Motorola ने लॉन्च किया एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फीचर्स

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन आज इन धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Holi 2020: घर जाने के लिए Railofy App से बुक करें ट्रेन की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म नहीं हुई तो मिलेगी फ्लाइट

News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
News
Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
Vivo S6 could launch in March

News

Vivo S6 could launch in March
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge
Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today