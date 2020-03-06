Ghost of Tsushima to release on June 26, story trailer out

We finally have the story trailer of the upcoming PS4 game Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Studios. The release date of the game has been set to June 26. The action adventure game is set in Feudal Japan. The protagonist Jin Sakai will be battling the Mongol forces that are invading Japan in this game. The story trailer also have glimpses of the combat we will see in the game. The game will employ stealth techniques as well, more of which we will definitely see in a gameplay trailer.

The PlayStation blog explains the story elements in the following manner. “The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin. He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate.”

Ghost of Tsushima: Editions

There are various editions of the game that will be up for pre-order. The game will have a digital edition which will be available on PlayStation Store. There is a Digital Deluxe edition as well which includes a digital copy of the game along with the Hero of Tsushima skin set. This will provide an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin. The Digital Deluxe priced at $69.99 also includes two in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point, as well as a Samurai PS4 dynamic theme. There’s also a digital mini art book by Dark Horse, plus the Director’s Commentary, where the creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian. It looks at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it.

There are two physical edition options which includes the Special Edition and Collector’s Edition. The Special Edition includes a SteelBook case plus a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and the digital mini art book.

The Collector’s Edition comes with a replica mask. It’s a re-creation of one Jin wears in the game made from polyresin. There’s also a sashimono (war banner) just like in the game and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth). The copy of the game comes with a SteelBook case, a physical 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse, and an artistic rendition of the full world map printed on cloth. Also included is a voucher for all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition.