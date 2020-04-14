comscore Ghost of Tsushima won't have waypoints hence players have to be careful
Ghost of Tsushima won't have waypoints hence players have to be careful

The Ghost of Tsushima details were revealed in the Official PlayStation Magazine issue.

  Updated: April 14, 2020 1:27 PM IST
The upcoming title from the developers at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima has some details revealed. The new details about gameplay tease that the title will not have any waypoints in the game. These details were revealed in the Official PlayStation Magazine issue. The details also include the information that the actions of players will come with consequences, some of which cannot be backtracked. The preview shows that the lack of waypoints means that navigating in the huge world of the island of Tsushima tobe realistic. Also Read - Ghost of Tsushima to release on June 26, story trailer out

Ghost of Tsushima: Details revealed

According to the description in the magazine, the navigation the game seems similar to that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In that game players had to rely on directions and landmarks to find their destination. Here’s a quote from the magazine as shared by SpielTimes, “Again nodding to realism, you explore the island’s lush environments without the help of waypoints, choosing where to explore next using landmarks and your knowledge of the world. Sucker Punch is no stranger to creating open worlds, but the fairly minimalist nature of the environments is a bit of a departure for the developer. Time in the story will pass as you explore, with titles telling you how much time it’s been since the invasion began.” Also Read - Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic PS4 theme out for a limited time; how to get it

To enforce the realities in the game, the devs have also apparently made character interactions integral. And by that we mean, interactions will have consequences. Meaning, if Jin (the protagonist)  were to have a hated discussion with an ally, things might even get to blows.

As for the action in the game, there are different approaches that can be taken like stealth or open action. Time will also move in a linear manner and the game starts with the Mongol invasion. Once the Mongol invasion takes place the player will be notified how much time has been spent since then. Ghost of Tsushima is set to release on June 26.

  Published Date: April 14, 2020 1:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 1:27 PM IST

