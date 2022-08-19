Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is IIIFonic’s next game to release this year. Back in March, the multiplayer game was first announced, and we also saw a trailer for the game. The shooter video game has finally got a release date and it’s up for pre-orders for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed System Release date, Pre-order

The Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is set to release on October 18 on all platforms including PC, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. On PC, the game will be available for purchase on the Epic Games store.

It is already up for pre-order and can be pre-purchased for Rs 939. Those who pre-order it can get a custom Particle Thrower, Proton Pack, Slime, and special clothing.

The Spirits Unleashed is a multiplayer game that lets you play either as a Ghost or a Ghostbuster. The Ghostbuster is a team that involves four members. If you play in multiplayer mode, you will have to get three more players including you to hunt the Ghosts. If you play in the single-player mode, the other three players will be filled in by bots.

It is worth noting that for accessing the multiplayer mode on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, you will need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold memberships, respectively.

As you keep playing and progress in the game, you can unlock several upgrades and cosmetics for both Ghosts and Ghostbusters. The gadgets involved in the game include Particle Thrower, PKE Meter, Ghost Trap, and more.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed System requirements

Coming to the system requirements to play the game on PC, you will need a minimum of Intel or AMD processor with at least 4 threads and 2.3Ghz or greater CPU clock speed. A minimum of 8GB RAM and 15GB of internal storage is required. As for graphics, anything above Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 should do the job.

It is recommended to have at least an Intel i7 5829K or equivalent AMD processor. Nvidia GeForce GTA 970 or above GPU is required for graphics. IIIFonic recommends that you need to have 16GB of RAM and again 15GB of storage. The game also supports RayTracing and the recommended card for it is RTX 2060 or above.