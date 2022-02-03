Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tango Gameworks new title to be available on PS5 on this date

The wait is finally over. Sony has finally blocked a release date for the new action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo. Tango Gameworks’ new title will be available on PS5 on March 25. While the developer didn’t explicitly announce the launch date before Sony has now announced the official date. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

Tango and Bethesda's thriller will also launch on Windows PC. A video showcase for the game will be broadcast on PlayStation's official YouTube channel on Friday at 3:30 AM IST. To recall, Ghostwire: Tokyo was first introduced in 2019 at Bethesda's E3 showcase. Tango Gameworks originally planned to launch the horror title in October 2021 but the developer later delayed the game to early 2022. It will be the second PS console exclusive from Bethesda since Microsoft's acquisition in September 2020.

The new game is said to be better and more action-oriented than Tango Gameworks' previous titles The Evil Within and its sequel, The Evil Within 2. For those living under the rock, Ghostwire: Tokyo brings a mix of action and horror from a first-person perspective, with a side mix of Kuji-kiri hand gestures. Set in modern-day Tokyo, that's crawling with paranormal elements drawn from Japanese mythology.

“But Ghostwire is not horror. Though there is an eerie element to the world, this is the studio’s first foray into the action-adventure sphere. They are taking their strengths in building a tense atmosphere and unforgettable creatures and bringing them into something completely new and different. Armed with a bevy of upgradeable, supernatural elemental abilities, you will purge Tokyo of the spirits roaming its streets and return the city to its former glory,” Bethesda explained earlier.

“We want the player to feel like a badass, spell-casting, high-tech ninja exorcist defeating countless evil spirits,” says Hara. “In order to achieve this, we chose intricate, deliberate hand gestures as the primary weapons, instead of simple guns. Unlike guns, our gestures allow us to put a lot more movement and personality into the player’s action as the player’s hands are organic extensions of the character. This system is unique to Ghostwire. It’s karate meets magic. Often, magic casters have this image of not being physically strong. That isn’t the case with Ghostwire. In Ghostwire, you’re casting magic with martial arts movements,” the company added.