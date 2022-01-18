God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

God of War is one of Sony’s most popular exclusive gaming titles, and it has finally made its way onto the Windows platform. The game is currently available at Rs 3,299 on PC, and has reportedly become Sony’s biggest PC launch overtaking Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Also Read - Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

According to Benji-Sales, God of War peaked on Steam with 73,529 concurrent players, surpassing the best ever concurrent highs for previous Sony PC ports, with Horizon Zero Dawn managing to achieve over 56,000 players, and Days Gone managing to achieve over 27,000 players.

God of War on Steam peaked even higher today for concurrent players. Its the first PlayStation Studios game to reach 70k+

God of War – 73,529

Horizon ZD – 56,557

Horizon ZD – 56,557

Days Gone – 27,450

This has sold a LOT of copies and likely pushed God of War over 20+ Million Units sold Lifetime

God of War PC has been extremely well-received, with review aggregator Metacritic providing it with a score of 93. In comparison, Horizon Zero Dawn has a score of 83, and Days Gone scored only 76.

Such an overwhelming response to the game could ensure that we get to see more Sony game ports for the PC every year. We can only hope that the company starts releasing exclusive games on PC alongside its own PlayStation platform.

According to a recent Game Informer interview with God of War director Cory Barlog, it was revealed that the PlayStation PC ports have started happening as Sony studios have asked for them.

God of War PC: Minimum requirements

God of War PC minimum requirements includes 8GB of RAM paired with an Intel i5-2500k or with an AMD Ryzen 3 1200. It requires 70GB of storage space along with DirectX version 11. The minimum level graphics required to play the game include either the Nvidia GTX 960 or the AMD R9 290X, both of which come with 4GB of VRAM.