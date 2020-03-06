comscore God of War hack shows that an enemy flips you off for defeating them
A new hack has revealed that God of War's main villain Baldur gives players the middle-finger after Kratos defeats him. 

The God of War game that released in 2018 was critically acclaimed as one of the best PS4 games to release yet, besides being one of the best games that year. It has become a critically acclaimed piece of gaming history. The game has excellent storytelling elements, but a new hack seems to bring out a new surprise in the game. A new hack has revealed that the game’s main villain Baldur gives players the middle-finger after Kratos defeats him.

But this is outside the camera and can only be seen when using a particular hack. Well-known game hacker Lance McDonald, is the one who dug this out. This present incident happens after the first fight between Kratos and Baldur. Kratos wrestles Baldur and snaps his neck and throws off his limp body into a gorge. Baldur can’t be seen as he falls but this is when the objectionable Easter Egg appears. We will not be sharing the tweet in our copy but here’s a link for those that want to check it out.

The story of God of War left off with a lot of questions. Which is why people were pretty certain that a sequel of the game would be in the works. And it seems the sequel is not only in the works, but some details have come our way as well.

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

The game has been hailed as one of the best not just because of the script, but the visuals as well as the execution of the action in it. Director Kory Barlog has now spoken about how the progress of protagonist Kratos is expected to be. He was speaking with PlayStation Access about God of War and other things when he went on to the aforementioned topic. He hinted about the direction that the next game storyline may be going in. For the record the sequel has not been officially announced yet.

But Barlog, spoke of exploring more about the relationship between Kratos and his wife Faye in the sequel. To be more specific he wants to explore how they met each other, and what followed to form the relationship. But he adds that it will  be a part of what really happens next.

“The story of Faye and Kratos meeting — there’s less weight when you don’t know anything that’s coming ahead, right? Meeting her needs to actually feels like something.. that you already know the story that we told here, so that there’s a greater weight behind who she is. She’s got a mythology built up.” He clearly mentions that this will be a part of the main storyline and we might just get to see Atreus’s mother.

