God of War PC edition release countdown: Check price, release time, system requirements, and more

Finally some good news for PC gamers who want to get acquainted with Norse mythology and dive into Kratos world. God of War (2018) PC edition is launching on Friday, January 14. The global release time on Steam and Epic Store is scheduled at 8 AM PST (9:30 PM IST).

God of War reboot sequel for PC will have the same 4K at 60fps support as the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Further, the game will leverage Nvidia's AI-driven DLSS technology which will enhance visual fidelity while minimising the impact on the game's performance.

If you haven't tried this Sony's infamous series here's a synopsis- Kratos, the popular protagonist fights for survival with Atreus his son in God of War, years after facing off with the Gods of Olympus. With reboot picking up years later, Kratos leaving a 'now-godless Greence' enters the Norse forests just to spread his wife's ashes but ends up battling draugrs, revenants, reavers, trolls, zombies in Midgard where the major plot takes place. With the mix of drama, the game has got over-the-shoulder camera which makes the visuals more lively and amps the action. If you are convinced and willing to try the RPG title, here are the key details that you should keep in note.

God of War PC requirements

Minimum requirements

CPU- Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

GPU- Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X

VRAM and storage: 4GB; 70GB HDD or SSD storage

Memory: 8GB RAM

Recommended requirements

CPU- Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

GPU- Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

Storage- 70GB SSD storage

Memory- 8GB RAM

If you don’t want any compromise on frame rates and want crisp onscreen details, here’s the rig you will require

Maximum system requirements

CPU- Intel Core i9 9900K (8 core 3.6Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5Ghz)

GPU- Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB)

Memory- 16GB RAM

Storage- 70GB SSD storage

God of War price, where can you purchase

God of War PC edition will come for Rs 3,299 and will be available for purchase via the Epic Games Store and on Steam. You will get additional content including Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin, and Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus.