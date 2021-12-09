comscore God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game
News

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Gaming

God of War new improvements, system requirements for PC revealed, here's what's coming for PC players.

God of War PC new

God of War, the classic PS blockbuster will pave its way to the PC platform early next year. While the acclaimed title’s arrival on Windows PC is keeping the players excited, Sony has just dropped a Christmas eve surprise. Also Read - Apple wins a stay in the Epic Games case; won't have to make the App Store changes right away

Sony via a new trailer revealed some of the major improvements that gamers will witness from the game’s new version. In addition, the company announced the system requirements and support for both Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex as well. Here are the details- Also Read - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

God of War new improvements, system requirements for PC revealed

As seen on the trailer, God of War will have 60pfps play at 4K resolution. The game will leverage Nvidia’s AI-driven DLSS technology which will enhance visual fidelity while minimising the impact on the game’s performance thereby delivering a smoother experience. Besides players will witness high-res and detailed screen-space reflections, and the game will also have Nvidia Reflex support for more responsive gameplay. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown


System requirements

As for the system requirements, Sony Santa Monica has shared insight on the official system requirements for the PC version. The minimum requirement to play God of War on PC asks for Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 with 4GB of VRAM and an Intel Core i5 2500K, or AMD Ryzen 3 1200. With the combination of 8GB RAM, one would be able to run the game at 720p and 30fps with minimum settings.

To take advantage of ultra settings at 4K and 60fps, you will have to invest in a GeForce RTX 3080 and an Intel Core i9 9900K, or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. Those who want to play God of War at 1080p and 60fps will need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) and an Intel Core i7 4770K, or AMD Ryzen 7 2700. Sony recommends users’ to install the game to a solid-state drive for a better experience.

Players who purchase the game will get additional content including Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin, and Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus. The new version of God of War will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam starting January 14, 2022.

“From the frozen wastes of Helheim with its jagged, icy terrain and ghostly green skies to the lush Lake of Light in Alfheim whose shores are home to exotic plants and crystalline waters – the mythical and stunning environments of God of War will shine on PC as you journey through them on your quest,” Sony’s notes for players (via Steam).

  Published Date: December 9, 2021 3:12 PM IST

Best Sellers