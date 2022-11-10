comscore God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition now available in India: Check details
God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition now available in India, DualSense controller availability

God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition has reached India and it comes with several goodies for fans. The special edition costs above Rs 10,000 in the country.

  • God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition has reached the Indian shelves.
  • The special edition can be purchased from select stores in the country.
  • The Ragnarok DualSense Controller is also reportedly available for Rs 6,390
God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition

Santa Monica-developed God of War Ragnarok got a midnight launch in India this week and the game is already out. However, only the Launch Edition was available in India, unlike the US, which has two more editions — Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok launched for PS5 and PS4: Everything you need to know

Both special editions come with physical as well as digital game items, which aren’t available separately. Now, however, the Collector’s Edition has reportedly reached India and it is available to purchase on select retail sites. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok To get a midnight launch in India: All details

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition price in India, in-box contents, availability

The God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition is now available in India for a price of Rs 13,499. That hefty price gets you a lot of goodies, which include Carvings, Vouchers, Artbooks, and more. Here’s the full list of the items that the Collector’s Edition comes with. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed before release next week

The base game for PS5 and PS4

Printed voucher code.

A SteelBook Display Case

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven Dice Set

16-inch Mjölnir Replica

Kratos Darkdale Armour

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

With all that, the Collector’s Edition could be your best bet if you are a Kratos or Norse mythology fanatic. It can be purchased from GamesTheShop, e2zstore, and other online and offline stores.

In addition to this, the God of War Ragnarok DualSense Controller, which was revealed previously, is said to be making its way to India. It is apparently available in some stores, ahead of an official announcement.

As per the industry insider Rishi Alwani, the controller costs Rs 6,390 and can purchase from a few local stores. It is available in Black and White shades with a mix of Blue.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 4:44 PM IST
