God of War: Ragnarok could be delayed until next year

Sony officially revealed God of War: Ragnarok back in September 2020, providing people with a broad release date of 2021. Since then, the company has not revealed any further details about the game. It has also left the game out of its public plans for this year, thus hinting at a likely delay.

To recall, PlayStation head Jim Ryan during interviews about plans for the rest of the year has stayed mum about the company's plans for God of War: Ragnarok. However, he has talked about Horizon: Forbidden West, which was announced to launch in the same window, and will release in the latter half of the year.

Leakster Nibellion pointed out the fact that Ryan was avoiding mentioning God of War: Ragnarok during his interviews, hinting that the game might not launch this year. To this Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier replied by stating that the game will not launch this year.

I’ve got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 23, 2021

What is God of War: Ragnarok?

God of War: Ragnarok will serve as a sequel to 2018’s God of War, and will be the first God of War game to release natively on the new PlayStation 5.

The game will expand on the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus, who will both be the centre of the impending Ragnarök. Here we will get to see both the title characters travel to the Norse world and confront Norse gods including Thor and Odin. Ragnarök in the Norse mythology is a series of events that bring about the end of days and deaths of the Norse gods.

Note, God of War: Ragnarok might not be the game’s actual name when released, as Sony is yet to officially announce its name. The reason why it is being assumed is that in the trailer released earlier, Kratos and Atreus’ boat had runes that translated to “Ragnarök is coming.”