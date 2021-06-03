God of War Ragnarok delayed until 2022: Here's why

PlayStation gamers have been waiting patiently for the God of War (2018) sequel, since its release. The game was originally supposed to be launched later this year, however, it has now been delayed to next year. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next sale in June along with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launch

The game's developer Santa Monica Studio announced the delay via a tweet, citing the ongoing pandemic as a reason for the delay.

Even though the release has been shifted to next year, there is still some good news for gamers. Earlier it was stated that the game would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. However, it is now being suggested that it will launch as a cross-generation game for PS consoles. This means that it will be made available for the PlayStation 4 also, Hermen Hulst, chief of PlayStation Studios, confirmed the development in a blog post on the official PlayStation blog.

Apart from God of War, Santa Monica Studio is currently also developing Sony’s flagship game Horizon Forbidden West, which has also been affected by the ongoing pandemic. However, Hulst has confirmed that the company will be able to release Horizon this holiday season as planned.

God of War: Ragnarok

It is being speculated that the next God of War will be named Ragnarok and will be the ninth instalment in the God of War series of games. During this game, we will get an expansion of the Norse realm, which was introduced in the previous instalment. The game will follow Kratos and his son (Atreus), who travelled from the Greek mythological realm to the Norse realm, where Odin rules supreme. They will be stuck inside of the impending Ragnarok, which will mark the end of days for the Norse Gods. Ragnarok was set into motion after the events of the last game.