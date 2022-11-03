comscore God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed: PS5 to run it at 4K 60 FPS
  • God Of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed Before Release Next Week
News

God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed before release next week

Gaming

Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics quality of the God of War Ragnarok a week before its release. The PlayStation 5 can run it at 4K 60 FPS.

Highlights

  • God of War Ragnarok will have six graphics modes for PS5.
  • It will also run on PS4 and PS4 Pro at up to 1440p resolution.
  • God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9.
God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok’s release is set for next week and ahead of its launch, Santa Monica Studio is revealing its bits every now and then. Previously, the studio revealed the details of the game’s Photo Mode and now, the graphics modes have been disclosed. Also Read - Sony PS VR2 to launch next year at a price of $550 (roughly Rs 45,500)

God of War Ragnarok graphics modes for PS5 and PS4

God of War Ragnarok will come with six graphics modes for PlayStation 5 and three modes for the older PlayStation 4 Pro. The game will run on 4K with up to 60 FPS PlayStation 5. Also Read - God of War Ragnarök will not have a Photo Mode by default

God of War Ragnarok Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for November 2022: Check details here

Image: Santa Monica Studio

What’s great is that PlayStation 4 Pro owners will also be able to play the game, that too at 1440p 40fps. The PlayStation 4 will be able to produce 30 FPS on 1080p.

Here are all the graphics modes of God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok graphics modes

PlayStation 5

  • Favour Performance – 1440-2160p, 60 FPS target
  • Favour Performance + HFR – 1440-2160p, 60 FPS target
  • Favour Performance + HFR + VRR – 1440-2160p, 60 FPS target
  • Favour Quality – 2160p [NATIVE 4K], 30 FPS target
  • Favour Quality + HFR – 1800-2160p, 40 FPS target
  • Favour Quality + HFR + VRR – 1440-2160p, Unlocked 40 FPS

PlayStation 4 Pro

  • Favour Performance – 1080-1656p, UNLOCKED 40 FPS
  • Favour Quality – 1440-1656p, 30 FPS Target

PlayStation 4

  • 1080p, 30 FPS Target

Apart from the graphics modes, the studio also revealed that the game will not have a Photo Mode at launch. The Photo Mode will be available later, likely a patch release. Photo Mode allows gamers to take screenshots and edit them. This is handy for all gamers who want to save memories or moments from within the game.

The God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. Sony also announced that there will be a PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle launching on the same day as the launch.

Ragnarok’s launch will be one of the biggest game releases for PlayStation this year. The title will continue the Norse mythology saga.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 8:54 PM IST
