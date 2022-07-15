God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date and the game’s pre-orders have just gone live in India. The game will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. It will be succeeding and continuing the Norse sage as the ‘Father and Son’ duo will be back again. Sony recently also released a trailer of the game, giving God of War fanatics a glimpse of what to expect. Let’s take a look at how you can pre-order the game in India and what you can expect after pre-ordering the game. Also Read - Netflix series Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more renewed for Season 2

God of War Ragnarok is available for pre-orders, Release Date

Santa Monica Studio's God of War Ragnarok comes years after its first announcement. The console game is up for pre-orders on online platforms such as GamersTheShop and Amazon. It is worth noting that in India, the Launch Edition of the game is available, meaning it won't include any special in-game or bonus items.

Also Read - BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

The game is priced at Rs. 4,999 for PlayStation 5 and Rs. 3,999 for PlayStation 4. The release of the game is set for November 9, 2022, that’s four months away. So those who pre-order the game right now will get deliveries by November.

Those who were looking to get the God of War Collector’s Edition may get disappointed, as there’s no information if it will be available in India anytime soon. In the global markets, however, it is available and it includes a 9″Kratos figure, Limited Steelbook Case, Map, and other goodies.

Although Sony’s plan for releasing the game’s Collector’s Edition in India is unknown as of now, we would really hope to see it arriving in the country (ASAP).

The God of War Ragnarok will be the ninth installment in the God of War franchise. It was initially announced back in 2020, but only after two years, we’ll finally be able to play it. Sony has released a Cinematic trailer for the game and it confirms that it will be continuing the Norse Saga and feature Atreus.