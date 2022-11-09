Developed by Santa Monica Studios, the God of War Ragnarok is now officially out for Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. It is also available for PlayStation 4. The new game is a PS-exclusive title that continues the Norse mythology saga. The game was released at midnight and was sold out immediately. Here are the price and the availability details. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok To get a midnight launch in India: All details

God of War Ragnarok price in India

The God of War Ragnarok is available only in the standard Launch Edition in India. The Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition, which are available in the US, are likely to release later in the country.

The God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition for PS5 is priced at Rs 4,999 and for PS4 it costs Rs 3,999. As said above, it is an exclusive PS title for now.

God of War Ragnarok: Where to buy?

It can be purchased from ShopAtSC, GamesTheShop, Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales. It will also be available in offline retail stores such as DT Zone of Delhi, Landmark, Venus Games, Emart Games, and others.

Sony has also announced a special bundle of the game for the PlayStation 5 console, however, it isn’t available in India as of yet. For those looking to newly get a console for themselves, they can do it later this week. The PS5 console is getting restocked on November 11.

God of War Ragnarok: What to expect?

The God of War Ragnarok starts years after the events of the original God of War and it continues with Kratos going against the beasts. Kratos’ son Atreus has now grown to become a teen, both will now indulge in intense combat as they continue the Norse Mythology. Atreus has to do more now as he’s gotten sharper with his abilities. Sony has added three realms to the game, Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard.