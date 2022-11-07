Santa Monica’s big launch for the year, God of War Ragnarok, is getting a midnight release across India. The game will launch at midnight on November 9 at select locations in the country. Some of the locations include Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and more. Let’s see the full details of the events. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed before release next week

God of War Ragnarok midnight launch events

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most popular games that’s releasing on PlayStation 5 this year. The game is expected to do well, in terms of numbers, and estimating that, Sony has imported 30,000 copies of it to the country. Also Read - God of War Ragnarök will not have a Photo Mode by default

The insider and analyst Rishi Alwani has now revealed that the game will get a midnight release in India. The launch will commence on November 8 at 11:30 PM, which is 30 minutes before November 9, its scheduled release. This midnight launch will take place in select stores, from where buyers will be able to purchase a copy of God of War Ragnarok for themselves. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

The cities for the midnight launch include Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Thane. Following are the details for its midnight availability.

Mumbai – Games The Shop, LG-012, Lower Ground, Infinity Mall, Malad.

Delhi – DT Zone, Lajpat Nagar.

Gurgaon – Xtro Games, Galleria Market.

Bengaluru – It will be available in three stores.

Landmark, Forum Mall, Koramangala

Venus Games and Electronics, Shop no 46/1, Basement floor, Church Street Corner.

Radio House, Brigade Road.

Nagpur – Gamers, No. 26, Zal Complex, Residency Rd, Sardar.

Hyderabad – It will be available in two places.

Young Seasons Gaming Zone, Shop 1 & 2, 2nd Floor, Phase-3, JNTU Rd, K.P.H.B, Colony, Kukatpally.

Young Seasons Video Games, Plot no. 11, Sikh Village, Sitaram Nagar, Secunderabad.

Chandigarh – Atul Electronics, SCF 30, Sector 27/C.

Lucknow – The Game Shop, Hazratganj.

Thane – Emart Games, Viviana Mall.

Previously, FIFA 23 also got a midnight release in Mumbai, India. The game was available half an hour before the release timeline.