comscore God of War Ragnarok trailer: Thor and Kratos battle it out in the latest reveal
God of War Ragnarok trailer: Thor and Kratos battle it out in the latest reveal

God of War Ragnarok finally got a new trailer and in this new video, we get to see a lot more elements of combat, story and first official glimpses of the antagonist for this version. God of War Ragnarok teaser introduced us to Thor and we even see Kratos taking on the God of Thunder. This fight has long been anticipated and will most likely be the climax of the entire gameplay. Sony also revealed a new special edition Dual-Sense controller based on the theme of God of War Ragnarok. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Kratos and Atreus continue combatting various new enemies along the path. The father-son duo was also seen taking on two Valkyries at once, in what looked like an inter-dimensional world. So far, even defeating one had been a major challenge for even pro-level players. We also see a glimpse of an old person who could be Odin himself. Also Read - Sony’s State of Play, Nintendo Direct returning on September 13

Throughout the trailer, Kratos is questioned for the long trail of blood and destruction he leaves behind him. Atreus also takes charge of the journey in between and in all likelihood, we can expect to play Atreus as well. The trailer ends with the fight between Thor and Kratos. Both are seen swinging their iconic weapons at each other. Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

Dual-Sense Controller

The new limited edition DualSense wireless controller will be available November 9, with pre-orders starting September 27. The controller will have blue accents on both handles. The controller also has a Wolf and Bear symbol.

God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. The pre-orders for the game are still open and buyers can get some additional benefits by purchasing.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 2:05 PM IST
