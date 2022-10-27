comscore God of War Ragnarök will get the Photo Mode post-launch
God of War Ragnarök will not have a Photo Mode by default

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the God of War Ragnarök, similar to the original God of War, won't have a Photo Mode by default. It will be released post-launch.

  • God of War Ragnarök will get the Photo Mode after its release next month.
  • The game is set to launch on November 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
  • The title will continue the Norse mythology saga.
Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the God of War Ragnarök will not come with a Photo Mode at launch. However, the Photo Mode will be released later, likely as a patch release. This is unlike some other games, which do come with a Photo Mode by default, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Nonetheless, if you are someone who wants to click screenshots and share them around the Internet, you will be covered post-release. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

God of War Ragnarök, the most exciting PlayStation game for the year is dropping next month. It will be getting a Photo Mode after the release, meaning it won’t have it by default. Photo Mode allows gamers to take screenshots and edit them. This is handy for all gamers who want to save memories or moments from within the game. Also Read - PlayStation Publisher sale is here: Massive discounts on God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

Excluding the Photo Mode was considered a bummer, but the recent tweet by Santa Monica Studio has relieved many Kratos fans. On a similar note, you may want to know that the original God of War also didn’t have a Photo Mode by default. It arrived a month later of its release.

In other news, the studio released a making video of the game’s combat. It also focused on the enemies that Kratos will fight in the game. It shows chase and fight sequences alongside how the scenes were shot in real. Interestingly, we also see the now-teen Atreus assisting in the fights. The video also presents the crew behind the project.

Recently, the game was spotted on the Mumbai Metro. The marketing material of the God of War Ragnarök was placed inside and outside the Metro, leaving fans flabbergasted. This showed that the game’s excitement isn’t just for a niche audience, rather, gamers across Mumbai and other regions in India are thrilled about its release.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 7:39 PM IST
