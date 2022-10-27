Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the God of War Ragnarök will not come with a Photo Mode at launch. However, the Photo Mode will be released later, likely as a patch release. This is unlike some other games, which do come with a Photo Mode by default, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Nonetheless, if you are someone who wants to click screenshots and share them around the Internet, you will be covered post-release. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

Santa Monica confirms Photo Mode for God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök, the most exciting PlayStation game for the year is dropping next month. It will be getting a Photo Mode after the release, meaning it won't have it by default. Photo Mode allows gamers to take screenshots and edit them. This is handy for all gamers who want to save memories or moments from within the game.

Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch – we'll share more details closer to when we plan to release it. We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live! https://t.co/IgSvlnzUbx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2022

Excluding the Photo Mode was considered a bummer, but the recent tweet by Santa Monica Studio has relieved many Kratos fans. On a similar note, you may want to know that the original God of War also didn’t have a Photo Mode by default. It arrived a month later of its release.

In other news, the studio released a making video of the game’s combat. It also focused on the enemies that Kratos will fight in the game. It shows chase and fight sequences alongside how the scenes were shot in real. Interestingly, we also see the now-teen Atreus assisting in the fights. The video also presents the crew behind the project.

Recently, the game was spotted on the Mumbai Metro. The marketing material of the God of War Ragnarök was placed inside and outside the Metro, leaving fans flabbergasted. This showed that the game’s excitement isn’t just for a niche audience, rather, gamers across Mumbai and other regions in India are thrilled about its release.