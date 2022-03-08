God of War is easily one of the best exclusive titles offered by Sony’s Playstation. A new report suggests that Sony PlayStation Productions and Amazon Studios are working on a TV series based on the fantasy genre. There are not many details about which storyline or which universe will the new series be based on. Also Read - God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

Before the 2018 God of War game, the title was based on Greek mythology. In the latest version, Kratos, the protagonist of the title moved to the Norse world. If there will ever be a TV series on the game, it shouldn't miss out on either storylines.

According to a report by Deadline, Amazon Studios and PlayStation Productions are working on a live-action TV series. Names such as Mark Fergus and Jawk Ostby will be a part of this new show.

Santa Monica Studio, the developers of the game will also be coming out with the sequel of the 2018 game. In the next version, Kratos and Atreus will be continuing their journey ahead in the Norse world. They will also cross paths with Tyr, the God of War in Norse mythology. The highlight, however, will be the fight with Thor, the God of Thunder. The studio will most likely carry the Norse story of Atreus and Kratos to a third part which should have the final boss-fight with Odin, the father of both Thor and Tyr.

The God of War Ragnarok is expected to be released this year but Sony has not divulged any specific timeline. Most likely, Santa Monica Studio will be launching the game in the second half of this year, mostly in the third quarter. Launch details about TV show are scarce but we can expect more information to follow. This mega project will surely witness a lot of takers in the gaming world.