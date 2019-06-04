Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

There have been a few collaborations that Tencent Games has done which has led to some exciting new updates for the players of PUBG Mobile. And now we might be getting a Godzilla themed mode soon. And Tencent Games has been teasing the collaboration for a long time now with tweets on its main handle and some Easter eggs in the game as well. Godzilla: King of Monsters is a movie in the Monsterverse where Godzilla takes on its most fearsome opponent, King Ghidora, with the help of some allies like Mothra and Rhodan.

From what we have seen previously the new event could be like the Chinese new year event that was exclusively released in China where players had to kill a dragon to win. Here players may have to kill one of the monsters from the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters. Players have spotted murals in the game that show Mothra and even the Monarch logo. Besides these there have been other teases and Easter Eggs that have been spotted throughout the game and we will be discussing the locations here.

King Ghidora mural

King Ghidora is the primary villain of the film Godzilla: King of Monsters and is a three headed dragon that does not have any arms and can emit yellow electricity from its mouth. Ghidora has made multiple appearances in Godzilla films though history and has now been granted a mural by PUBG Mobile devs in the Miramar map. Ghidora’s three headed mural can be found on the wall of the huge construction in the biggest city of the map which is Los Leones.

A giant monster is coming to take over the battlefield!#PUBGM #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/Bise6df1kb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 3, 2019

Mothra mural

Mothra is the natural ally of Godzilla and is a gigantic butterfly of sorts. Mothra may have fought Godzilla once but has since been his ally and always against Ghidora in a fight. This mural can be found on the wall of a building on the island off Miramar’s east cost.

Godzilla mural

The king of monsters himself got a mural in PUBG Mobile and has been teased to make an appearance as well. His mural can be found on the island on Miramar, north-east from where Mothra’s mural is.

Mothra second mural

There is a second Mothra mural that can be found on the roof of Prison in Miramar.

Godzilla tee-shirt

A tee-shirt bearing a Godzilla art can be found on the Sanhok map in Docks.

Godzilla fins

The King of Monsters himself can be spotted off the cost of the island where all the players spawn on Erangel. He can be seen swimming off the cost in the sea.

Godzilla footstep

Like in the movies seen previously we even have a giant footstep foreshadowing the arrival of Godzilla to the game, which can be found on the Sosnovka Millitary island on the Erangel map.