GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Online video games shop GOG is running a huge campaign during these testing times. The website is offering up to 2,500 games at a discounted rate during this time. But what is probably a bigger attraction is that the website is also offering 27 games free of cost. Customers can keep these games forever. The sale includes titles with big names like The Witcher trio, Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition, Stardew Valley, Disco Elysium, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Into the Breach, and Outlast: Whistleblower.

Some of the games that are being offered in the free section may not be AAA titles, but they have their own fan base. But it so happens that these games are perfect to spend your time with during this crisis. Almost everyone is stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The discounted games are part of the Spring Sale on GOG. As for the list of the games that are being offered for free, it includes the following.

Free games on GOG

– Akalabeth: World of Doom

– Alder’s Blood Prologue

– Beneath a Steel Sky

– Bio Menace

– Builders of Egypt: Prologue

– Cayne

– Doomdark’s revenge

– Eschalon: Book I

– Flight of the Amazon Queen

– GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

– Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

– Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

– Legend of Keepers: Prologue

– The Lords of Midnight

– Lure of the Temptress

– Overload – Playable Teaser

– Postal: Classic and Uncut

– Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

– Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

– Stargunner

– Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

– Teenagent

– Treasure Adventure Game

– Tyrian 2000

– Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

– Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

– Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Besides these there is also a list of great games on huge sale. For those that are not aware, GOG is owned by CD Projekt Red. It was launched back in 2008 as a repository for DRM free games.