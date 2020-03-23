comscore GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many
News

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Gaming

GOG is offering up to 2,500 games at a discounted rate during this time.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 7:52 PM IST
GOG Spring sale

Online video games shop GOG is running a huge campaign during these testing times. The website is offering up to 2,500 games at a discounted rate during this time. But what is probably a bigger attraction is that the website is also offering 27 games free of cost. Customers can keep these games forever. The sale includes titles with big names like The Witcher trio, Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition, Stardew Valley, Disco Elysium, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Into the Breach, and Outlast: Whistleblower. 

Related Stories


Some of the games that are being offered in the free section may not be AAA titles, but they have their own fan base. But it so happens that these games are perfect to spend your time with during this crisis. Almost everyone is stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The discounted games are part of the Spring Sale on GOG. As for the list of the games that are being offered for free, it includes the following.

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Also Read

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Free games on GOG

– Akalabeth: World of Doom
– Alder’s Blood Prologue
– Beneath a Steel Sky
– Bio Menace
– Builders of Egypt: Prologue
– Cayne
– Doomdark’s revenge
– Eschalon: Book I
– Flight of the Amazon Queen
– GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
– Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
– Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
– Legend of Keepers: Prologue
– The Lords of Midnight
– Lure of the Temptress
– Overload – Playable Teaser
– Postal: Classic and Uncut
– Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
– Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
– Stargunner
– Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
– Teenagent
– Treasure Adventure Game
– Tyrian 2000
– Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
– Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
– Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Besides these there is also a list of great games on huge sale. For those that are not aware, GOG is owned by CD Projekt Red. It was launched back in 2008 as a repository for DRM free games.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 7:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Gaming

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown

Entertainment

Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not

News

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Gaming

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many
Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR
Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने लोगों को दिया खास ऑफर, वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के लिए दे रही फ्री ब्रॉडबैंड

Redmi K30 Pro के साथ लॉन्च होगी Redmi TV, मिलेगा खास डिजाइन

Samsung Galaxy S9 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर 19,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर

Amazon की सेल में इस फोन पर मिल रहा 43 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

BSNL और Jio के बाद अब इस कंपनी ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

News

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR
Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7