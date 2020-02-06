Google and Amazon are bigger concerns, says Microsoft’s Xbox boss

Japanese company Sony has always been a thorn on the side of Microsoft and its Xbox team with PlayStation. And that is even more so with the upcoming consoles from both the companies. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is already a better perceived console than the Xbox Series X even before the launch of either. But it seems that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has bigger concerns than Sony and its upcoming console. And those concerns revolve around Google and Amazon and their cloud gaming services. Google launched Stadia last year and Amazon is yet to launch its cloud gaming service.

Phil Spencer, spoke to Protocol and said that Sony and Nintendo are no longer its biggest competitors. But Google and Amazon have taken over because of their innate interest towards gaming and their deep pockets. “When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward,” Spencer said. “That’s not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.”

But Microsoft is not sitting back when it comes to the cloud gaming segment. It has its own xCloud service which is all set to launch later this year. Sony and Microsoft have also formed a partnership for Azure cloud services. This seems to hint that Sony may be using Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure in the future for its PS5 needs. Phil Spencer spoke about working with Sony and said that he is excited to see how moving forward with cross-platform gameplay work out. “I don’t want to be in a fight over format wars with those guys while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to get gaming to 7 billion people around the world. Ultimately, that’s the goal,” he said. But there is no specific date of when we will see Xbox Series X.