Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project

Google has started sending out invitation for its event at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month. The search giant is expected to unveil its unannounced gaming project at the largest gathering for gamers. According to Polygon, the company will hold a keynote presentation at 10AM PST (or 11.30PM IST) on March 9, 2019. The invite comes with a tagline “Gather around” and is accompanied by an image of darkened hallway leading toward a lighted exit. To recall, Apple’s last iPhone event held in September 2018 was called ‘Gather Round’ and it is not clear if Google is borrowing anything from the Cupertino-based company.

Official details regarding the event remain scant at this moment but past rumors suggest that Google might introduce a subscription-based game streaming service. A report from The Information claimed that Google is working on a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on Google’s Chromecast or its own branded game console. The project is said to be codenamed “Yeti” and a report from Kotaku revealed that Google is pursuing a streaming service that would work with its own hardware.

The search giant is believed to be adopting an “aggressive” strategy to acquire or attract game developers to its platform. The announcement of a keynote at GDC 2019 comes following the launch of Project Stream in October last year. The technology enabled high-quality streaming of games through Google’s own Chrome browser. In order to make streaming through browser possible, Google partnered with Ubisoft, the maker of popular Assassin’s Creed franchise and made Assassin’s Creed Odyssey playable via internet on the browser.

The Project Stream was dubbed as impressive by gamers and critics and at GDC 2019, Google could announce the extension of the service in the form of a subscription game streaming platform. It is not clear whether Google aims to compete with platforms such as Twitch with its offering. It is also not clear how the service will differ from YouTube Gaming, which has been gaining popularity among gamers. The GDC 2019 is being held from March 18 to March 22 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.