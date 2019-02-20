comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project
News

Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project

Gaming

Google is rumored to introduce a subscription game streaming service and a dedicated hardware.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Google

Google has started sending out invitation for its event at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month. The search giant is expected to unveil its unannounced gaming project at the largest gathering for gamers. According to Polygon, the company will hold a keynote presentation at 10AM PST (or 11.30PM IST) on March 9, 2019. The invite comes with a tagline “Gather around” and is accompanied by an image of darkened hallway leading toward a lighted exit. To recall, Apple’s last iPhone event held in September 2018 was called ‘Gather Round’ and it is not clear if Google is borrowing anything from the Cupertino-based company.

Official details regarding the event remain scant at this moment but past rumors suggest that Google might introduce a subscription-based game streaming service. A report from The Information claimed that Google is working on a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on Google’s Chromecast or its own branded game console. The project is said to be codenamed “Yeti” and a report from Kotaku revealed that Google is pursuing a streaming service that would work with its own hardware.

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

Also Read

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

The search giant is believed to be adopting an “aggressive” strategy to acquire or attract game developers to its platform. The announcement of a keynote at GDC 2019 comes following the launch of Project Stream in October last year. The technology enabled high-quality streaming of games through Google’s own Chrome browser. In order to make streaming through browser possible, Google partnered with Ubisoft, the maker of popular Assassin’s Creed franchise and made Assassin’s Creed Odyssey playable via internet on the browser.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The Project Stream was dubbed as impressive by gamers and critics and at GDC 2019, Google could announce the extension of the service in the form of a subscription game streaming platform. It is not clear whether Google aims to compete with platforms such as Twitch with its offering. It is also not clear how the service will differ from YouTube Gaming, which has been gaining popularity among gamers. The GDC 2019 is being held from March 18 to March 22 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Editor's Pick

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project

Gaming

Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project
No evidence that search for 'toilet paper' shows Pakistan flag: Google

News

No evidence that search for 'toilet paper' shows Pakistan flag: Google
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

News

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड iQOO का पहला स्मार्टफोन 1 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च!

PUBG Mobile का Zombie मोड खेलने में है जबरदस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

Vivo V15 Pro भारत में 4 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

News

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features
Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched