Google claims to reveal the 'future of gaming' in its latest teaser for GDC 2019

It is likely that Google is planning to launch its upcoming and long rumored Chromecast-based game streaming service.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 8:49 AM IST
Google GDC 2019 teaser

Image credit: Google

Google has just posted a new teaser online to generate hype for its keynote event at the upcoming GDC 2019. The company posted a 37-second long video along with the caption, “Join us on March 19, 2019, 10 AM PDT live”, “as we unveil Google’s vision for the future of gaming”. This comes just a week before the scheduled event likely aimed at gradually increasing the anticipation for the announcement. Taking a look at the video we see the clip zooming towards a glowing white light at the center.

These locations include a stadium tunnel, a river valley, an F1 cockpit or racing garage, a cargo plane, deep underwater cave, a sci-fi ship, a fantasy castle hallway, and what appears to be a backstage access area. The camera then ramps up zooming to gradually fades out to reveal “03 19 19”, the date of the keynote address followed by the text “Gather around.” and ending with a Google logo at the end. The link also comes with a Google Store link to “Gather_Around” where the company claims that users will soon be able to “Discover a new way to play”, IGN reports.

It is likely that the company is planning to launch its upcoming and long rumored Chromecast-based game streaming service. This means that users will be able to play games that are streaming on their Chromecast or a dedicated gaming console-like hardware. The only difference between the console from Google and traditional gaming consoles will be the fact that game will be expected to be streamed to this upcoming device. This likely means that the Google console will be significantly cheaper as users will not be required to buy powerful hardware for games to actually process and run right then and there.

According to other reports online, the game streaming service is expected to be related to its Project Stream, a public test that it conducted late last year along with the long-rumored “Project Yeti” hardware. This comes just days before a rumored patent for the game controller from Google surfaced online revealed the potential design layout of the said hardware. The company has not really revealed anything major about the service at the time of writing but it is likely that more teasers may be on their way.

