Google recently launched a slew of new tools for gaming developers to use. These include Google Play Asset Delivery, Android Performance Tuner, Android GPU Inspector, and Cloud Firestore, among others. Besides this Google partner Crytek that has developed the Cryengine has announced Android support. Cryengine will be integrated into Google by summer. These announcements were made at the Google Game Developers Summit 2020. These announcements are usually made at Game Developers Conference which has presently been postponed to August. Hence Google made the announcements in an online stream.

Google didn’t cancel the Game Developers Summit 2020, unlike the Google Cloud Next and Google I/O. One reason for this could be that the planning for it may already have been at an advanced stage. That was when things may have taken a serious turn with the coronavirus. Android has almost 2.5 billion active devices, which makes it the biggest platform for game developers. According to Google these new tools and services are set to help developers “increase the reach of your games and manage the fragmentation of the Android ecosystem.” But for almost all the new tools, developers will have to apply for the developer preview before to try them.

Recently, Google cancelled its annual event the I/O. Concerning it, Google had the following thing to say. “Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums,” it added.

Google has also said that “We remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.” Google first announced the cancellation of its annual tech event on March 3 due to coronavirus outbreak all over the world. The search giant even asserted that attendees will be refunded. Also, those who purchased tickets for this year’s event will be given the option of buying a Google I/O 2021 ticket.