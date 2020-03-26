comscore Google brings Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers
News

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

These announcements were made at the Google Game Developers Summit 2020. 

  • Published: March 26, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Google Game Developers Summit 2020

Google recently launched a slew of new tools for gaming developers to use. These include Google Play Asset Delivery, Android Performance Tuner, Android GPU Inspector, and Cloud Firestore, among others. Besides this Google partner Crytek that has developed the Cryengine has announced Android support. Cryengine will be integrated into Google by summer. These announcements were made at the Google Game Developers Summit 2020.  These announcements are usually made at Game Developers Conference which has presently been postponed to August. Hence Google made the announcements in an online stream.

Related Stories


Google didn’t cancel the Game Developers Summit 2020, unlike the Google Cloud Next and Google I/O. One reason for this could be that the planning for it may already have been at an advanced stage. That was when things may have taken a serious turn with the coronavirus. Android has almost 2.5 billion active devices, which makes it the biggest platform for game developers. According to Google these new tools and services are set to help developers “increase the reach of your games and manage the fragmentation of the Android ecosystem.” But for almost all the new tools, developers will have to apply for the developer preview before to try them.

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Recently, Google cancelled its annual event the I/O. Concerning it, Google had the following thing to say. “Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums,” it added.

Google has also said that “We remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.” Google first announced the cancellation of its annual tech event on March 3 due to coronavirus outbreak all over the world. The search giant even asserted that attendees will be refunded. Also, those who purchased tickets for this year’s event will be given the option of buying a Google I/O 2021 ticket.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world

News

YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
Best Android Apps from January to March 2020

Top Products

Best Android Apps from January to March 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 के नाम से ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिला हिंट!

Apple iPhone 12 का रेंडर आया सामने, नॉचलेस फुल स्क्रीन होगी डिस्प्ले

Coronavirus Party की सलाह देने वाले अकाउंट के खिलाफ ट्विटर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app