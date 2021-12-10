Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

Google made a rather surprising announcement at The Game Awards last night. The company announced that it is bringing the Android gaming experience to Windows PCs. To make this happen, it will roll out a dedicated Google Play Games app on Windows PCs next year. Also Read - Google Photos gets cinematic photos, people and pets widget and more

"Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs," Greg Hartrell, Product Director, Games on Android and Google Play said on the occasion.

"This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. We'll have more to share soon," he added.

As usual, Google didn’t divulged too many details about its plans of bringing the Google Play Games app on Windows devices. However, it did say that it is not working with Microsoft much like Amazon brought its Appstore to Windows 11 via Microsoft Store. Instead, it is developing the Google Play Games app for Windows OS independently. Additionally, 9To5 Google reports say that the app will be available on PCs running Windows 10 and newer versions of Microsoft’s desktop-based OS, that is, Windows 11.

Beyond this, nothing much is known about the company’s plans of bringing Google Play Games app on Windows PCs. However, it’s not hard to guess that users will have to download the app from Google, as is the case with other apps by the company. Also, they will have to log in via their Google accounts in order to play the available gaming titles on their PCs. A Google spokesperson told Android Authority that with the upcoming app, players will be able to play games on their Windows PCs right where they left it on their Android tablets or smartphones. This means that the company will sync the PC and smartphone-based apps to provide gamers a more seamless experience.

As far as availability is concerned, Google hasn’t detailed a timeline as to when the app will be available on Windows PCs yet. It is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.