comscore Google Play Pass with 350 games and apps out to counter Apple Arcade
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade
News

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google Play Pass will grant users access to 350 apps and games, without ads or in-app purchases, for a single subscription rate.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Google Play Pass

Soon after the launch of Apple Arcade, the Android developer Google has launched Play Pass. This is its very own version of the subscription service for not just games, but apps as well. This new service will grant users access to 350 apps and games, without ads or in-app purchases, for a single subscription rate. The new service is launching in the US first and will be on a free trial for 10-days to begin with. The subscription will then cost $2 for the first 12 months following which it will be $5 per month.

The trailer of the game showcases games like  Monument Valley 2, Stardew Valley, Old Man’s Journey, and Limbo. But unlike Apple Arcade which exclusively offers games, Google’s Play Pass will also offer apps like Photo Studio Pro, ISS HD Live, and AccuWeather. There will be a whole new tab for Play Pass on Google Play and it will get new games monthly. Players can add any games while browsing, as long as they have the Play Pass ‘ticket’. Users can share their subscription with up to five other family members.

WATCH: Introducing Google Play Pass

As for Apple Arcade, cost Rs 99 a month in India, and users will be able to share the subscriptions to those in their family network. This service will soon be rolled out in more than 150 countries. There are around 54 games available at launch, and the full details of titles will be revealed soon. Moreover, users will witness new games on a regular basis, as per the company.

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Also Read

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Apple’s new service will allow you to play more than 100 exclusive games. All the games are playable offline and need to buy after. In addition, the service will focus on paid games that focus on offering a one-time payment and never bother again philosophy. The cited source also mentioned that there is “no limit on the number of Apple Arcade games that can be installed at one time.” The company’s new service will work across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac computers as well.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
News
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Deals

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Deals

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade
Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

News

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life
New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल

Samsung Galaxy A70s के लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स और डिजाइन लीक

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 64MP quad cameras और Snapdragon 730G के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नए कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक


News

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
News
Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China

News

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China