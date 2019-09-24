Soon after the launch of Apple Arcade, the Android developer Google has launched Play Pass. This is its very own version of the subscription service for not just games, but apps as well. This new service will grant users access to 350 apps and games, without ads or in-app purchases, for a single subscription rate. The new service is launching in the US first and will be on a free trial for 10-days to begin with. The subscription will then cost $2 for the first 12 months following which it will be $5 per month.

The trailer of the game showcases games like Monument Valley 2, Stardew Valley, Old Man’s Journey, and Limbo. But unlike Apple Arcade which exclusively offers games, Google’s Play Pass will also offer apps like Photo Studio Pro, ISS HD Live, and AccuWeather. There will be a whole new tab for Play Pass on Google Play and it will get new games monthly. Players can add any games while browsing, as long as they have the Play Pass ‘ticket’. Users can share their subscription with up to five other family members.

WATCH: Introducing Google Play Pass

As for Apple Arcade, cost Rs 99 a month in India, and users will be able to share the subscriptions to those in their family network. This service will soon be rolled out in more than 150 countries. There are around 54 games available at launch, and the full details of titles will be revealed soon. Moreover, users will witness new games on a regular basis, as per the company.

Apple’s new service will allow you to play more than 100 exclusive games. All the games are playable offline and need to buy after. In addition, the service will focus on paid games that focus on offering a one-time payment and never bother again philosophy. The cited source also mentioned that there is “no limit on the number of Apple Arcade games that can be installed at one time.” The company’s new service will work across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac computers as well.