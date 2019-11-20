Google launches Stadia with 22 games in 14 countries

Google has finally launched its game streaming service Google Stadia. The service has been launched with 22 games at start in the 14 countries that it has been launched in. “Stadia will continue to add features and updates in the coming weeks and months, as well as more games. Twenty-six titles are coming this year, with many, many more in development all around the world,” said Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Google Stadia.

These are the 12 games that were earlier confirmed to be available to stream on Google Stadia when it arrives:

– Assassins Creed Odyssey

– Destiny 2: The Collection

– GYLT, Just Dance 2020

– Kine

– Mortal Kombat 11

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– Thumper

– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

– Rise of the Tomb Raider

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

– SAMURAI SHODOWN

Additionally, users will also be able to play Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

It’s time. Time to unthink the things you think are things. Stadia starts arriving today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/T6syknqk36 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2019

Google Stadia upcoming games and price

Over the next six week Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, and Darksiders Genesis are arriving on Google Stadia. There are more games coming to the service in 2020 which include Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077. The service launched in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, from Europe . It has been launched in the US and the UK as well. The service with Stadia Pro has been priced at $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.

Meanwhile, the Google Stadia app has already landed on the Google Play store and can be downloaded on supported phones. The cloud-based game streaming service will officially launch tomorrow on November 19. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets. These include Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.