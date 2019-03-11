Google may be working on a gaming controller for its Chromecast-based game streaming service

New information has surfaced online providing us with more information about the Chromecast-based game streaming service that Google is working on. According to the latest information, it looks like the search giant is working on a gaming controller to go along with its rumored gaming console. The information about the controller was spotted in a recently discovered patent revealing the possible layout of the buttons. This new information comes weeks after Google revealed that it was all set to hold an event at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 in San Francisco.

The announcement of the event sent out rumors flying that the company is all set to reveal its long-rumored game streaming service. As previously reported, the company is planning to reveal the service on March 19, 2019, at the main event. According to previous reports, the company is planning to launch a subscription-based game streaming service that would work on Google Chromecast or a dedicated game console that is based on Chromecast-like technology. As noted in the report by The Verge, the button layout on the controller indicates that the device may come with support for Google voice commands.

Apart from the dedicated Google voice buttons, the device does seem to feature two joysticks, shoulder and trigger buttons along with a directional d-pad and other gameplay buttons. According to the report, a designer from Yanko Design has already created renders for the expected controller based on the drawings from the patent. However, it is worth noting that the drawings in the patent may not show the final design.

According to previously reported information, the company seems to be adopting an aggressive stance towards attracting or acquiring game developers for its new streaming service. This comes months after the company initially conducted tests as part of its Project Stream where the company streamed high-quality games through Chrome.