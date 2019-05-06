comscore
Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

PUBG Mobile players are in for a great treat with this coupon that can be availed from the Google Play Store. Players need only follow instructions to get the coupon and use it in the game itself.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 6:11 PM IST
Smartphone gamers will be rather pleased to know that Google is offering a special coupon to use in-game in PUBG Mobile for purchases. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 70 and can be used in the game itself. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

Now, this coupon can be availed on purchases in the game itself, and these include any transaction that requires real currency. For example, players can use to while buying UC, and they will be prompted to use the coupon during the transaction. Once the coupon is availed in the Google Play Store it is only valid for the user for a limited time so do keep that in mind.

As for the last update that we saw was the introduction of the Zombie mode where players were able to fight and take on zombies alongside other players. Players were able to take on the monsters and abominations from the Resident Evil 2 game in this mode and had to survive three nights and eliminate all opposition in order to win the game. And now Tencent Games is continuing its relationship with Capcom and is revamping the existing ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode in what can be called a 2.0.

UAE Woman asks for divorce as the husband stops her from playing PUBG

UAE Woman asks for divorce as the husband stops her from playing PUBG

The revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’ where players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can.

Besides this, another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. The other update is the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

– Survive Till Dawn 2.0: PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode has been given a revamp. New ghouls have been added along with new ballistic weaponry.

– Darkest Night: Probably the most interesting feature in this update, the new survival mode will let players drop solo or in squads and face hordes of zombies along with toxic gas for 30 minutes until they are evacuated.

– Spectator mode: Players will now be able to spectate the matches of their friends, crew and clan members live.

– Crosshair modifications: The colour of the crosshairs including red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can be changed along with its shapes.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 6:11 PM IST

