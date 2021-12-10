comscore Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
News

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google is currently offering all YouTube Premium subscribers complimentary access to Microsoft's PC Game Pass for three months. Here's how to avail offer.

YouTube Premium X PC Game Pass

(Image: Google)

Microsoft has announced that it is rebranding the Xbox Game Pass for Windows PCs to PC Game Pass. Just after the company announced the rebranding, Google has rolled out a new offer for its YouTube Premium subscribers, where it is offering customers a complimentary subscription to the PC Game Pass for a duration of three months. Also Read - Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline in India to October 2022

Under the offer, all YouTube Premium subscribers can get the PC Game Pass completely free for three months. Google is currently notifying all of its active YouTube Premium subscribers about the offer via email. Note, the offer is currently only valid for users in the US and requires a credit card to avail Also Read - Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India: How to use it

To redeem the offer, you will require a Microsoft account and will have to be a new member of Game Pass in general. Also Read - Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

PC Game Pass is a simple rebrand of Xbox Game Pass for PC, with all of the benefits remaining untouched. The rebrand was announced at the Game Award 2021. Microsoft via a tweet made it abundantly clear that nothing is changing apart from the logo and the name of the service.

Under the service, the company currently offers access to over 100 games including various AAA titles, a free subscription to EA Play, Day 1 access to various AAA titles, cloud gaming and much more.

Any better offers to get Game Pass?

While the YouTube Premium offer is a good one getting you complimentary three months of access to the PC Game Pass service, Indians are being offered a better deal by Microsoft itself.

Due to the Reserve Bank of India’s new mandates for recurring payments, the company is offering new Game Pass subscribers the service for a duration of 8 months at just Rs 489.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
News
Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

News

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Deals

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Photo Gallery

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Photo Gallery

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022
Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India

How To

Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets
Android games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022

Gaming

Android games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी बनी देश की नंबर वन स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड, सैमसंग, शाओमी रह गए पीछे

इस गेम ने दी PUBG Mobile, Free Fire को मात, जीता अवॉर्ड

Free Fire Emotes मिलेंगे फ्री, ट्राई करने होंगे ये तीन तरीके

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10th December): आज के इस एक्टिव रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे शानदार Rewards

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 कब होगा रिलीज, लीक हुए रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow
News
SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow
Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022

News

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

News

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer
Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Deals

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers