Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Microsoft has announced that it is rebranding the Xbox Game Pass for Windows PCs to PC Game Pass. Just after the company announced the rebranding, Google has rolled out a new offer for its YouTube Premium subscribers, where it is offering customers a complimentary subscription to the PC Game Pass for a duration of three months. Also Read - Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline in India to October 2022

Under the offer, all YouTube Premium subscribers can get the PC Game Pass completely free for three months. Google is currently notifying all of its active YouTube Premium subscribers about the offer via email. Note, the offer is currently only valid for users in the US and requires a credit card to avail Also Read - Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India: How to use it

To redeem the offer, you will require a Microsoft account and will have to be a new member of Game Pass in general. Also Read - Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

PC Game Pass is a simple rebrand of Xbox Game Pass for PC, with all of the benefits remaining untouched. The rebrand was announced at the Game Award 2021. Microsoft via a tweet made it abundantly clear that nothing is changing apart from the logo and the name of the service.

Really super important patch notes that will change everything you’ve ever known about Game Pass​ #PCGamePass pic.twitter.com/rSq4FhtO7i — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

Under the service, the company currently offers access to over 100 games including various AAA titles, a free subscription to EA Play, Day 1 access to various AAA titles, cloud gaming and much more.

Any better offers to get Game Pass?

While the YouTube Premium offer is a good one getting you complimentary three months of access to the PC Game Pass service, Indians are being offered a better deal by Microsoft itself.

Due to the Reserve Bank of India’s new mandates for recurring payments, the company is offering new Game Pass subscribers the service for a duration of 8 months at just Rs 489.