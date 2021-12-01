comscore Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year
Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Here we will be taking a look at the list of games that have made it to the Indian list of Google Play Best of 2021 awards.

Google just announced its Play Best of 2021 awards, listing down the best apps and games for the year. The awards include several categories, including Best App, Best Game, Best Indie Games, Best Hidden Gems, Best app for Personal Growth, and more. Google Play’s Best of 2021 list is region-centric and may or may not include apps popular in different countries. Here we will be taking a look at the list of games that have made it to the Indian list of Google Play Best of 2021 awards. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)BGMI has managed to get the crown of the Best Game of 2021 (India) and has also been listed as the Best Competitive Game.
  • Garena Free Fire MaxFree Fire Max has managed to win the Users’ Choice Game of 2021 award.
  • ​Summoners War: Lost Centuria – ​Summoners War: Lost Centuria was ranked at the second position for the Best Competitive Game category.
  • Marvel Future Revolution – Marvel Future Revolution secured the third position in the Best Competitive Game category.
  • ​Pokemon Unite – ​Pokemon Unite was listed as the fourth Best Competitive Game.
  • ​Suspects: Mystery Mansion – ​Suspects: Mystery Mansion stood fifth in the Best Competitive Game category.
  • ​JanKenUP! – Changing things up, ​JanKenUP! has been declared as the Best Game Changer for 2021.
  • ​Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light – The game stood second in the Best Game Changers category.
  • NieR Re[in]carnation – NieR Re[in]carnation stood third in the Best Game Changers category.
  • ​Tears of Themis – Fourth in the Best Game Changer in the category.
  • DeLight: The Journey Home – DeLight: The Journey Home got the award for the Best Indie Game.
  • Huntdown – Huntdown managed to secure the second spot in the Best Indie Games category.
  • ​My Friend Pedro – ​My Friend Pedro stood third in the Best Indie Game category.
  • ​Ronin: The Last Samurai – ​Ronin: The Last Samurai was listed at the fourth position in the Best Indie Game category.
  • ​Bird Alone – ​The game managed to secure the fifth spot in the Best Indie Game category.
  • ​Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game – The game managed to get the award for the Best Pick Up & Play game.
  • ​Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! – The game has managed to earn the second spot in the Best Pick Up & Play games category.
  • ​Dadish 2 – ​Dadish 2 ranked at the third Best Pick Up & Play game.
  • ​Disney POP TOWN – ​Disney POP TOWN managed to gain the fourth position in the Best Pick Up & Play category.
  • ​Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3 – The fifth Best Pick Up & Play category was awarded to ​Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3.
  • ​Chicken Police – Paint it RED! – Coming to tablets, ​Chicken Police – Paint it RED! was awarded as the best game for tablets.
  • ​My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge – The second best game for tablets was listed as ​My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge.
  • ​Overboard! – ​Overboard! was ranked at the third position in the Best Games for Tablets category.
  • ​The Procession to Calvary – Lastly, the fourth place in the Best Games for Tablets category was taken by ​The Procession to Calvary.
  Published Date: December 1, 2021 3:04 PM IST

