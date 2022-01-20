comscore Google Play Games arrives on Windows PCs, but you probably can’t access it yet
Google Play Games arrives on Windows PCs: Check PC requirements, games list

At the moment, the Google Play Games app is available only to Windows PC users in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

Google last month announced that it was bringing Android games to Windows PCs via Google Play Games. At the time, the company had also said that it will also bring the ability to seamlessly switch between a smartphone, a tablet, a Chromebook and a Windows PC in 2022. Now, a month and a half later, the company has rolled out support for a limited beta version of the Google Play Games app on Windows PCs. Also Read - YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

At the moment, this app is available only to Windows PC users in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Google said that anyone in these regions will be able to sign up for the waitlist adding that it will extend invitations on a rolling basis. “The official release date will vary among regions. We will start with the beta regions of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, and we will expand to other regions later in 2022 and beyond,” the company wrote in the FAQ section of its Google Play Games beta page. Also Read - Step up for diversity: Gaming companies are hiring more women, expanding their user base

It is worth noting that Google Play Games will also include Play Points, which players can earn while playing Android games on PCs. Additionally, the company has said that it will publish more details for Android developers soon, which in turn will help them optimise their existing games to work on Windows PCs. This in turn will help to take advantage of the expanded market space. Also Read - Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

As far as the available titles are concerned, Google said that the beta testers will access to more than 25 games including games like “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” “Summoners War,” “State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration,” and “Three Kingdoms Tactic.”

PC requirements for accessing Google Play Games

The company has also listed the hardware requirements for accessing Google Play Games on Windows PCs. The list includes:

– Windows 10 (v2004)
– Solid state drive (SSD)
– 20 GB of available storage space
– 8 logical CPU cores
– 8 GB of RAM
– Windows admin account
– Hardware virtualization must be turned on
– Compatible PC device and configuration
– Gaming-class GPU.

Supported GPUs for Google Play Games are:
– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900, or 10 series
– NVIDIA Volta series
– NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20, or 30 series
– Intel Iris Xe Graphics
– AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970, or 7990
– AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
– AMD Radeon R9 200 series
– AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series
– AMD Radeon RX 400 series
– AMD Radeon RX 570, 580, or 890
– AMD Radeon RX Vega series
– AMD Radeon VII series
– AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series.

Simply put, if your PC doesn’t meet any of these requirements, you won’t be able to access this service even if you have the access to these games.

  Published Date: January 20, 2022 9:48 AM IST

