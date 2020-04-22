comscore Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI
News

Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Gaming

This new offer is available on the Google Play Store itself where a cashback of Rs 100 is available.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 3:50 PM IST
Pautm UPI Google Play

There’s a new offer on the Google Play Store which is from Paytm UPI. This new offer is available on the Google Play Store itself where a cashback of Rs 100 is available. The conditions for this cashback offer is that only those that are using the Paytm UPI method to recharge are eligible. This offer is valid from April 1 to May 30, 2020. It is expected that the recharge will be of a higher amount than that of the cashback. Also Read - Paytm offering Mobile Legends Google Play bonus up to Rs 620

This is not the only tie up with Paytm that Google Play currently has. There’s another Google Play bonus offer that Paytm is offering to its Mobile Legends players. This offer has rewards up to Rs 620 when purchasing a Google Play recharge code. This is tie up by Paytm and the developer of the mobile game Mobile Legends, Moonton. Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena mobile game much like League of Legends. In fact it has been sued by the makers of League if Legends, Riot Games multiple times for the blatant similarities between the two games. Also Read - Paytm crosses 100 million UPI handles milestone for Payments Bank

This offer is only valid for in-game items from Mobile Legends on Google Play. It is open to recipients who purchase a Google Play recharge code at Paytm between April 1 and April 30. The players have to redeem the recharge codes by 30 May 2020 or they will expire. There is a recharge code limit of 5 per user. There are different offer tiers which the user can avail. These show what the rewards will be if the user purchases a recharge code for a certain range of amount.

Paytm offering Mobile Legends Google Play bonus up to Rs 620

Also Read

Paytm offering Mobile Legends Google Play bonus up to Rs 620

Paytm Mobile Legends Google Play bonus offer tiers

– Rs 100 – Rs 299: Magic Dusts x 4, Hero Fragments x 1, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 1

– Rs 300 – Rs 999: Magic Dusts x 15, Hero Fragments x 5, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 2

– Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500: Magic Dusts x100, Hero Fragments x 10, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 1, Great Inventor (7 Days) x 1

– Rs 1,501 and more: Magic Dusts x 200, Hero Fragments x 15, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 2, Great Inventor (7 Days) x 1.

There are different offer values for the different tiers of items. The offer values of the Rs 100 – Rs 299 tier is worth Rs 42. While the offer value of Rs 300 – Rs 999 is Rs 120 and the Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500 is Rs 420. Finally the offer value of rechanges above Rs 1,500 is Rs 620. These recharges can be bought directly from the Paytm website.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 3:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Gaming

Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI
Fortnite finally available on the Google Play Store

Gaming

Fortnite finally available on the Google Play Store
Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework

News

Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework
Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

News

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

News

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Zoom App में यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठाए ये कदम, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked