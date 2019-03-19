Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Game Developer Conference (GDC 2019) which happens to be one of the most prominent gaming events in the world is on right now in San Francisco. And it seems that this time around one of the biggest tech companies in the world is planning to make headway into the segment. Google has been many things to the tech world but it is yet to make a significant move on the gaming industry. And it recent proof is to be believed, it seems that Google has some big plans to rectify that stand.

According to the leaks that we have been heard leading up to a day before the keynote by Google, it seems that the company’s plan to make a game streaming service is true. The keynote at GDC 2019 is where the company apparently plans to announce the new service. It has even set up an exhibit at the GDC which apparently looks like a video game museum with an Atari 2600, a Sega Dreamcast, a Nintendo Game Boy, and other significant gaming devices from the last couple of decades.

According to AndroidPolice, the booth also has an ‘s’ like logo all over it which could be a branding of the new service we will see. And according to a report from Kotaku, the new service will make games playable from any hardware which includes PCs, Macs, phones, TVs, and others. The new service will apparently give users the ability to play games on their PC, or by using a Chromecast with an Xbox controller.

Besides this there are also rumors that Google will be bringing features where if a user is watching a Twitch streamer play a game, he or she may opt to launch the game immediately and join that streamer. This ought to be an interesting concept an will definitely have more checks in place and would even be available on YouTube. All we can do is wait and see.