Google Stadia 12-game launch lineup doesn't boast many new games

Google Stadia is set to launch next week, but it seems Google is not going full steam ahead in terms of the offered gaming lineup. And by this we mean new AAA games that would actually tax a PC. The game streaming service has been promoted as one that will be able to play the newest games in 4K and 60FPS without a hitch. And considering that Google Stadia is a viable alternative to costly consoles and PC upgrades, it needs a strong launch.

List of 12 games that will be available at Google Stadia launch

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

– Destiny 2: The Collection

– GYLT

– Just Dance 2020

– Kine

– Mortal Kombat 11

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– Thumper

– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

– Rise of the Tomb Raider

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

– Samurai Shodown

The lineup of games only has Red Dead Redemption 2 which is a challenge for new systems to play. The others like the Rise of Tomb Raider, even its Definitive edition released in 2014. The other game that might be bit of a challenge is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, even that is a year old. Though we are getting more games soon, which include Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Borderlands 3, Darksiders: Genesis, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Grid, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K 2020, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein Youngblood. But not having titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a step back from Google.

The Google Stadia app has landed on the Google Play store and can be downloaded on supported phones, ahead of its official debut. However, Stadia – Google’s cloud-based game streaming service – is officially set to launch on November 19.

By opening the newly launched Google Stadia app from the Play Store, user would see a screen promoting Destiny 2, which is expected to be one of the first games that will be offered to Stadia user, 9to5Google reported on Friday. On clicking the “Get Started” link, one is redirected to the screen states that it is “Waking up the GPUs.” Then the app asks for your Google account confirmation. Other gaming quotes like “Building Rome” and “Reticulating Splines” have also been spotted by readers.