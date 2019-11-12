comscore Google Stadia 12-game launch lineup doesn't boast many new games
Google Stadia 12-game launch lineup doesn't boast many new games

Considering that Google Stadia is a viable alternative to costly consoles and PC upgrades, it needs a strong launch.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 9:40 AM IST
Google Stadia controller

Google Stadia is set to launch next week, but it seems Google is not going full steam ahead in terms of the offered gaming lineup. And by this we mean new AAA games that would actually tax a PC. The game streaming service has been promoted as one that will be able to play the newest games in 4K and 60FPS without a hitch. And considering that Google Stadia is a viable alternative to costly consoles and PC upgrades, it needs a strong launch.

List of 12 games that will be available at Google Stadia launch

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
– Destiny 2: The Collection
– GYLT
– Just Dance 2020
– Kine
– Mortal Kombat 11
– Red Dead Redemption 2
– Thumper
– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
– Rise of the Tomb Raider
– Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
– Samurai Shodown

The lineup of games only has Red Dead Redemption 2 which is a challenge for new systems to play. The others like the Rise of Tomb Raider, even its Definitive edition released in 2014. The other game that might be bit of a challenge is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, even that is a year old. Though we are getting more games soon, which include Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Borderlands 3, Darksiders: Genesis, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Grid, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K 2020, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein Youngblood. But not having titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a step back from Google.

  Published Date: November 12, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Google Stadia 12-game launch lineup doesn't boast many new games

