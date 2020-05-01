Google has just released some new features as part of an update for its in-house cloud gaming service, Google Stadia. The company continues to improve Google Stadia with constant updates and new partnerships with game developers. Taking a look at the latest additions, the company held a new “Stadia Connect” on April 28, 2020. Days after the event, the company shared the details about “Stadia Connect” in a new blog post. Talking a look at the blog post, Google revealed that it is teaming up with EA and Square Enix for new games. Google has already launched 8 new games in April with 17 more titles arriving sometime later. Let’s check out the details about upcoming Google Stadia changes here. Also Read - PUBG on Google Stadia is plagued with official bots

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support; details

According to the blog post, the company listed all the games that it launched on Stadia in April. These titles include Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack 1 and 2, Get Packed, Monopoly, MotoGP™20, and Octopath Traveler. The list further extends to PUBG, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks). Talking about the upcoming games, we observed, Crayta, Embr, F1 2020, FIFA, Gunsport, KONA and, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Google Stadia users will also get Just Shapes & Beats, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Madden NFL, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and République. It also includes Rock of Ages 3, Wave Break, West of Loathing, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

However, the highlight of the announcement is likely the inclusion of the recently announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. According to a report from XDA Developers, Valhalla will land on Google Stadia at launch later this year. We don’t have an official launch date for the game on Stadia. Beyond the games, the company also added “Click to Play” feature. This means streamers or players can send a link to their followers, friends, or family to directly join the game. Also Read - Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

The company also added support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on Google Stadia. This means that interested OnePlus 8 series owners can use Stadia Mobile if they are in a supported country. Other changes include 5.1 surround sound support for Google Stadia Pro members and an on-screen keyboard on Web. The blog post also revealed that Stadia Mobile now allows users to capture game clips on Android. Players can use the dedicated capture button on their Stadia Controller to capture a screenshot or a 30-second video clip. Earlier, this button only worked on Chromecast Ultra.