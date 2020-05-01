comscore Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support, to get Valhalla | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Stadia comes to OnePlus 8 series with Android mobile capture; to get Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
News

Google Stadia comes to OnePlus 8 series with Android mobile capture; to get Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Gaming

Google has already launched 8 new games in April with 17 more titles arriving sometime later. Let’s check out the details about upcoming Google Stadia changes here.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 12:35 PM IST
Google Stadia

Google has just released some new features as part of an update for its in-house cloud gaming service, Google Stadia. The company continues to improve Google Stadia with constant updates and new partnerships with game developers. Taking a look at the latest additions, the company held a new “Stadia Connect” on April 28, 2020. Days after the event, the company shared the details about “Stadia Connect” in a new blog post. Talking a look at the blog post, Google revealed that it is teaming up with EA and Square Enix for new games. Google has already launched 8 new games in April with 17 more titles arriving sometime later. Let’s check out the details about upcoming Google Stadia changes here. Also Read - PUBG on Google Stadia is plagued with official bots

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support; details

According to the blog post, the company listed all the games that it launched on Stadia in April. These titles include Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack 1 and 2, Get Packed, Monopoly, MotoGP™20, and Octopath Traveler. The list further extends to PUBG, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks). Talking about the upcoming games, we observed, Crayta, Embr, F1 2020, FIFA, Gunsport, KONA and, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Google Stadia users will also get Just Shapes & Beats, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Madden NFL, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and République. It also includes Rock of Ages 3, Wave Break, West of Loathing, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

However, the highlight of the announcement is likely the inclusion of the recently announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. According to a report from XDA Developers, Valhalla will land on Google Stadia at launch later this year. We don’t have an official launch date for the game on Stadia. Beyond the games, the company also added “Click to Play” feature. This means streamers or players can send a link to their followers, friends, or family to directly join the game. Also Read - Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

PUBG on Google Stadia is plagued with official bots

Also Read

PUBG on Google Stadia is plagued with official bots

The company also added support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on Google Stadia. This means that interested OnePlus 8 series owners can use Stadia Mobile if they are in a supported country. Other changes include 5.1 surround sound support for Google Stadia Pro members and an on-screen keyboard on Web. The blog post also revealed that Stadia Mobile now allows users to capture game clips on Android. Players can use the dedicated capture button on their Stadia Controller to capture a screenshot or a 30-second video clip. Earlier, this button only worked on Chromecast Ultra.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Gaming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift

Telecom

Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Gaming

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord
Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Gaming

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android
Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7

Gaming

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7
Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020
Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

News

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

हिंदी समाचार

HTC Desire 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन का स्कैच हुआ लीक, सामने आया डिजाइन

किसी भी एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा MIUI 12 का ये खास फीचर

Redmi K30 का सस्ता वेरिएंट लॉन्च कर सकती है शाओमी, हुआ स्पॉट

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरों, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

केंद्र सरकार फीचर फोन के लिए लेकर आएगी Aarogya Setu जैसी एप

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
News
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

News

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

News

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more
Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

News

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim
Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements