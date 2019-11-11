Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch

The Google Stadia app has landed on the Google Play store and can be downloaded on supported phones, ahead of its official debut. However, Stadia – Google’s cloud-based game streaming service – is officially set to launch on November 19.

By opening the newly launched Google Stadia app from the Play Store, user would see a screen promoting Destiny 2, which is expected to be one of the first games that will be offered to Stadia user, 9to5Google reported on Friday. On clicking the “Get Started” link, one is redirected to the screen states that it is “Waking up the GPUs.” Then the app asks for your Google account confirmation. Other gaming quotes like “Building Rome” and “Reticulating Splines” have also been spotted by readers.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2. Buyers will be able to purchase Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

It will come to 14 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. At the time of its launch, Google plans to offer 31 games from 21 different publishers. The subscription will only include a single game at the time of its launch – Destiny 2. Like PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam, Google Stadia customers will also have to buy games and not rent them, as previously deduced from the announcement in March.

The list of games from leading developers that will be available on Google Stadia include:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 from Bandai Namco

DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online and Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda

Destiny 2 from Bungie

Get Packed from Coatsink will be exclusive to Stadia

GRID from Codemasters

Metro Exodus from Deep Silver

Thumper from Drool

Farming Simulator 19 from Giants Software

Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid from nWay Games

Football Manager from Sega

Samurai Shodown from SNK

Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix

NBA 2K and Borderlands 3 from 2K Games

Gylt from Tequila Works will be a Stadia exclusive

Mortal Kombat 11 from Warner Bros.

Darksiders Genesis from THQ

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew 2 from Ubisoft

There are also undisclosed game titles coming from developers and game studios such as Capcom, Electronic Arts and Rockstar Games.

