comscore Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
News

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Gaming

Since its launch, Google has not been able to bring Stadia to iOS devices because of Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming services.

  • Published: November 20, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Google-Stadia-cloud-gaming-service

Google has announced that its cloud gaming service Stadia will be coming to iPhone and iPad in the near future through an upcoming web app. The company says it has been building a progressive web app version of Stadia that will run in the mobile version of Apple’s Safari browser, similar to how Microsoft intends to deliver its competing xCloud service on iOS sometime next year, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series specifically, fixes major issues

Since its launch, Google has not been able to bring Stadia to iOS devices because of Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming services. However, Apple in August said that cloud gaming services were allowed on the App Store, but that each individual game must be submitted to be reviewed by Apple’s App Store team. Also Read - Delivery guy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max units he was asked to deliver: Report

Graphics giant Nvidia recently announced that its GeForce NOW Cloud gaming service is now streaming on iOS Safari in Beta, which will soon offer the popular game Fortnite that has been shunted out by Apple from its App Store. Also Read - Google Pay gets a major redesign, can now manage your finances better

The company said that alongside the team at Epic Games, it is working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay the availability of the game. Amazon Luna, Amazon’s gaming service, is also developing a web app to bypass the need to release an app on Apple’s App Store.

Recently, Google started rolling out new messaging capabilities on Stadia. This reportedly allows users to send written messages back and forth between friends. It was noted that any user can write messages to individual users, as well as to groups. These conversations show up in a new tab alongside the friend list in the mobile app and on the web.

This new Stadia messaging feature is rolling out widely in the latest version of the app.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 20, 2020 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Gaming
Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

Netflix to be free for everyone in India for two days, get details

News

Netflix to be free for everyone in India for two days, get details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Gaming

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ डिजाइन और कलर, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 7 सीरीज को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स

ZTE ने पेश किया अपना अगला मिड बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन, 30 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 2.4 का कैमरा फीचर हुआ टीज, नाइट मोड को करेगा सपोर्ट

Xiaomi Mi 11 सीरीज में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, जानिए कब तक होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

News

Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here
News
Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here
Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Gaming

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch
Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers