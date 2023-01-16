comscore Your Google Stadia Controller won’t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown
Google Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth certification days ahead of Stadia shutdown

Google has said that it will soon be releasing an update to Stadia Controller that will bring Bluetooth support to the gaming controller. Here’s what that means for users.

  • Google Stadia will shut down completely on January 18.
  • Ahead of the day, Stadia Controller has received Bluetooth certification.
  • Google will bring Bluetooth support Stadia Controller in coming days.
Google will be shutting down its cloud-based game streaming service, Google Stadia, on January 18. Ahead of shutdown, the company has announced that it will soon be rolling out one last update to Stadia Controller that will bring support for Bluetooth technology to the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt ‘droplet’ style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

That said, unlocking Bluetooth connectivity on its Stadia Controller isn’t exactly a simple process and it requires the company to do more than just releasing a software update. First, the company need to obtain certification or approval from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group in a bid to let its Stadia Controller be used as a wireless controller. Once it gets the necessary clearances, it will have to roll out an update enabling the functionality on all its Stadia Controller devices that is being used by gamers around the world. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

At the moment, Google’s Stadia Controller is listed on the website of the Bluetooth SIG. This listing says “HoGP BLE Profile support for Stadia Controller”, which indicates that the Stadia Controller will soon be getting support for Bluetooth Low Energy. Also Read - Google will now let you see speaker notes while presenting slides in Meet

“In addition, many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller. We have some good news: next week we’ll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We’ll share details next week on how to enable this feature,” Google wrote in a Stadia support page hinting towards a potential timeline as to when the company will be unlocking the feature.

With the upcoming update on Stadia Controller, users will be able to use the gaming controller with other gaming consoles such as Xbox or PlayStation. Simply put their Stadia Controllers will not lie in a corner of their homes completely useless.

Separately, Google has released its last game dubbed as the ‘Worm Game’ on Stadia ahead of the shutdown.

Google, in the description of the game, said that its team was using this game for testing various features that it for developing for the platform and that it wanted to share it with all the Stadia users an a note of thanks before the shutdown.

“Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. “Worm Game” is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you,” the company wrote in the description.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 11:23 AM IST
