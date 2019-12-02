comscore Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops in 2020
Google Stadia controller wireless support coming for phones, laptops, desktops in 2020

Google Store listing has revealed that the Stadia controller will get wireless support for laptops, desktops, phones and tablets in 2020, but did not announce an exact launch date for the same. Wireless functionality for the Stadia controller is a big deal as it uses built-in WiFi to directly connect to Stadia servers when users are playing games, meaning it will be able to reduce input lag.

Meanwhile, Stadia supports third-party controllers from Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation. Most can be paired over Bluetooth to Pixel phones and laptops/desktops for wire-free gameplay, 9to5Google reported on Saturday.

Tech giant last month launched its gaming subscription service Google Stadia with 22 games on board. Additionally, in 2020, more games will come to Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service supports Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2. Stadia is right now available in 14 countries – Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US – with a monthly subscription of Stadia Pro costing $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.

Meanwhile, Google recently confirmed that Google Stadia users will also get access to another pair of games under the Pro subscription. The platform will offer “Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition” and “Farming Simulator 19” on Stadia Pro in December. Google also plans to add more free games for Pro members each month. Users can visit the Stadia Store on Android and iOS devices to redeem the Stadia Pro December 2019 games.

Written with inputs from IANS

