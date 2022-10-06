comscore Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms in 2023
Google Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms next year

The announcement by gaming studio Tequila Works comes shortly after Google announced that it is shutting down Stadia starting January 2023.

  • Tequila Works is bringing its Stadia-exclusive game Gylt to other platforms.
  • Tequila Works said that Gylt will be available on multi-platforms in 2023.
  • The announcement comes shortly after Google announced that Stadia is shutting down in January 2023.
Image: Tequila Works

Tequila Works, the gaming studio behind the Stadia-exclusive game, Gylt, has announced that the game will be available on other platforms next year. The company, in a brief announcement said that Gylt will be available on ‘multiplatform’ in 2023. Also Read - Google announces major updates for Google Home app with Spaces, Media tab and more

“Spooky season is around the corner… And we bring terrific news! We’ve been working on it for a long time and it’s finally time to make it official: GYLT is going multiplatform in 2023,” the company wrote in a message on its platform. While the company didn’t specify the platforms on which the game will be available on, it is possible that Gylt will also be heading to popular gaming consoles such as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Sony PlayStation 4 and Sony PlayStation 5. However, there is no clarity in this regard yet. Also Read - How to delete emails in bulk in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Gylt, which is a surreal horror story of a young girl Sally in search of her cousin, arrive on Stadia back in 2019. Shortly after, reports suggested that the game could also be available on other gaming platforms. However, the game has remained exclusive to Google Stadia ever since it made a debut on the platform. Now, it looks like Gylt makers are revisiting their old plans and making the game available on other gaming platforms as well. Also Read - Pixel Watch might come free on pre-ordering Pixel 7 Pro: Check details

Notably, while Tequila Studio has shared what it plans to do with its Stadia-exclusive gaming title, other game developers who have games exclusive to Google’s gaming platform such as Outcasters, PixelJunk Raiders, Hello Engineer and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle among other have mostly remained silent so far.

“PixelJunk Raiders is currently an exclusive Stadia title, meaning that after January 18th 2023, it will no longer be available to play. We hope to find a way to continue to share the vibrant worlds of Planet Tantal in the future,” Q-Games, the gaming studio behind PixelJunk Raiders wrote in a tweet.

“We’re open to discussing opportunities to find the right publishing partner to make it happen,” the company wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“We need to take a couple of days to evaluate the options for Outcasters moving forward,” Outcasters’ makers wrote in a tweet.

It is worth mentioning that the announcement by gaming studio Tequila Works comes shortly after Google announced that it is shutting down Stadia starting January 2023.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 12:19 PM IST
