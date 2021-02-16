Google recently shut down its in-house Stadia game development studio due to high costs. But, the company is still dedicated to the cloud gaming service and has now announced that it will add more than 100 new games to the platform in 2021. These games will include AAA titles like Far Cry 6, FIFA 21, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and more. Also Read - Android 12 Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more details leaked

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky's Revenge – Director's Cut will release on the platform on February 23. It came from space and ate our brains will be made available on March 2, FIFA 21 will be made available on March 17, Kaze and the Wild Masks will release on March 26 and Judgement on April 23.

The company is yet to provide a release date for Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and Hellpoint. The tech giant has also promised that it will be bringing support for the yet to launch Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and Hello Engineer.

Google Stadia: Availability, price

Google Stadia is currently available in 22 countries including the US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The service is not available in India as of now, with no tentative launch date provided for the same.

Stadia is currently available in two tiers: Free and Pro. The free tier includes game streaming at 1080p resolution, 60 fps and stereo sound. The Pro tier is priced at $10 (approximately Rs 720) per month, which provides users with game streaming capabilities at 4K resolution with HDR quality, 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound.

You can also purchase the Stadia controller separately at $70 (approximately Rs 5,030). However, it is not necessary to play Stadia games. But it does enhance the gaming experience as it directly connects to the servers than being routed through the primary device being used to stream the game.